eHealth, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on August 8 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 8, 2022.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Fran Soistman and eHealth's chief financial officer, Christine Janofsky.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871. The participant passcode is 3075186.

A live webcast of the earnings call will also be available at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast replay will be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA SVP, Investor Relations and Strategy

650-210-3111 Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

