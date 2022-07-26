CemAI Delivers Next Generation AI Maintenance Solution for the Cement Industry

NORFOLK, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CemAI announces its entry into artificial intelligence solutions for cement plant operations. CemAI offers a predictive maintenance solution, that combines a proprietary licensed software with a continuous monitoring and incident resolution service for cement manufacturing lines around the world.

CemAI Logo (PRNewswire)

CemAI's solution complements the expertise of local plant maintenance teams by adding the dimension of predictive analytics, bringing cement plant maintenance into the digital age of AI. CemAI leverages machine learning technology that processes in real-time the operating data of entire cement plants, generating alerts that are analyzed by a team of experts with years of experience in cement operations, working in close collaboration with the plant's teams, to resolve issues before they affect operations.

"Industry 4.0 connects the physical worker with technology. CemAI's solution has already proven that the power of digital solutions, coupled with human expertise, can achieve world-class reliability in cement plants," says Scott Ziegler, Chief Executive Officer for CemAI. "Our artificial intelligence tools, and the deep cement manufacturing experience of our experts that have been using the tool to its maximum potential, change the dynamics of plant maintenance from preventive actions to predictive solutions."

The CemAI system is currently installed at several cement plants in Europe, North America, and Africa. "The savings in avoided shutdowns and equipment loss or expensive unplanned maintenance has been truly impressive in our experience," says Cesar Constantino, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for CemAI.

CemAI works through multiple remote monitoring centers with fully staffed maintenance experts that collect and analyze the data stream from plant sensors. The solution runs 24/7 with KPI tracking and reporting for continuous system improvements. More information can be obtained by contacting CemAI at info@cemai.com or www.cemai.com.

About CemAI, Inc.

CemAI, Inc. offers the only cement manufacturing focused, predictive maintenance solution, powered by Precognize's artificial intelligence software. As an affiliate of Titan Cement Group, CemAI combines cement industry knowledge with technical expertise to provide unparalleled service. For more information visit www.cemai.com

CONTACT: Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CemAI