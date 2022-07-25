Expansion into ETFs provides the potential for a more tax-efficient, cost competitive and transparent way to access Touchstone's investment strategies

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Investments, known for its Distinctively Active® mutual funds, announced the launch of its first of four new actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange Arca and Cboe BZA. The ETFs mark the natural expansion of Touchstone's Distinctively Active investment philosophy through an ETF structure, providing shareholders with more investment options.

Touchstone Investments Launches Four Distinctively Active Managed ETFs

Each of the four ETFs has a corresponding Touchstone mutual fund that shares a similar core investment strategy. The inception date for the first of the ETFs, Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF, was July 21, 2022, with the others to follow in the weeks ahead.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO: NYSE Arca) -- The expanded opportunity set of this multi-sector bond strategy provides the flexibility to invest effectively in a variety of different markets and is focused on providing a high and consistent level of income and total return. (Inception: July 21, 2022 )

Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (LCF: Cboe BZX) -- This Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in U.S.-listed equity securities that have a market capitalization at the time of purchase above $5 billion and focuses on investing in companies with reasonable valuations combined with distinctive barriers to entry in their respective markets. (Inception: July 27, 2022 )

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND: NYSE Arca) -- This Fund seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of dividend-paying, large-capitalization equities which have the potential to support reliable, growing dividends along with reasonable valuations. (Inception: August 2, 2022 )

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI: Cboe BZX) -- This Fund seeks maximum total return consistent with the preservation of capital by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities; its portfolio is managed to maintain an effective duration of one year or less under normal market conditions. (Inception: August 4, 2022 )

"Distinctively Active management has long been the hallmark of Touchstone's investment philosophy, and we are excited to extend that to investors through our ETF offerings," said Blake Moore, president and chief executive officer of Touchstone Investments. "ETFs have grown in popularity among investors in recent years, so extending our Distinctively Active approach into ETFs is a natural expansion of our core competencies."

Touchstone's ETFs have the potential to provide excess returns and complement most investment portfolios; seek to reduce unintended risks and offer the flexibility to capture upside potential and limit downside risk relative to an index; and provide the potential for a more tax-efficient, cost competitive and transparent way to access Touchstone investment strategies with no investment minimum.

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active means executing a fully integrated and rigorous process for identifying and collaborating with best-in-class asset managers to sub-advise the firm's funds. The four new Touchstone ETFs will be sub-advised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors, a long-time sub-advisor of the Touchstone Funds.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Touchstone through the launch of four ETFs," said Maribeth S. Rahe, president and chief executive officer of Fort Washington. "We believe specialization is required in increasingly complex markets, and we look forward to employing uncompromised focus with Touchstone to bring these investments forward."

For more information about these Touchstone ETF offerings, please visit: Touchstone ETFs

A Word About Risk

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Fixed-income securities can lose their value as interest rates rise and are subject to credit risk which is the risk of deterioration in the financial condition of an issuer and/or general economic conditions that can cause the issuer to not make timely payments of principal and interest also causing the securities to decline in value and an investor can lose principal. When interest rates rise, the price of debt securities generally falls. Longer-term securities are generally more volatile. Investment grade debt securities may be downgraded by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) to below investment grade status. Non-investment grade debt securities, which are considered speculative with respect to the issuers' ability to make timely payments of interest and principal, may lack liquidity and can have more frequent and larger price changes than other debt securities.

Equities are subject to market volatility and loss. Large-cap companies which may be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges. There is no guarantee that dividend-paying companies will declare dividends in the future or that dividends, if declared, will remain at current levels or increase over time. Securities that pay dividends may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, and as interest rates rise or fall, the prices of such securities may fall. Mid-cap companies may be subject to more erratic market movements than stocks of larger, more established companies. Funds that focus their investments in specific sectors may have greater risk that adverse circumstances will have greater impact on a fund that does not do so. A fund which is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a limited number of issuers, may be subject to greater risks.

Touchstone exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are actively managed and do not seek to replicate a specific index. ETFs are bought and sold through an exchange at the then current market price, not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV when traded on an exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no guarantee that an active market for ETFs will develop or be maintained, or that the ETFs' listing will continue or remain unchanged.

Investment return and principal value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETF carefully before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, contact your financial professional or download and/or request one at TouchstoneInvestments.com/resources or call Touchstone at 833.368.7383. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

About Touchstone Investments

Touchstone Investments' commitment to being Distinctively Active has purposeful intent. Recognizing that not all fund companies are created equal, we actively apply an integrated and rigorous approach for identifying and partnering with highly-skilled asset managers who act in a sub-advisory capacity. Their expertise, disciplined investment processes and employment of active management provide the differentiation required for robust portfolio construction. Touchstone offers a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international, income and multi-asset funds. Touchstone Funds and Touchstone ETFs are advised by Touchstone Advisors, Inc., a registered investment adviser. Touchstone mutual funds are distributed by Touchstone Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Touchstone ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. Touchstone, Touchstone Funds and Touchstone Investments are federal service mark registrations and applications owned by IFS Financial Services, Inc. Touchstone Securities, Inc., Touchstone Advisors, Inc., and IFS Financial Services, Inc., are members of Western & Southern Financial Group. For more information, please visit TouchstoneInvestments.com.

About Fort Washington Investment Advisors

Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. (Fort Washington) is a diversified asset management firm offering a wide range of investment solutions to a diverse set of clients and valued partners, including insurance companies, endowments, foundations, religious orders, not-for-profits, public employee retirement systems, Taft-Hartley entities, corporations operating in numerous industries, as well as individuals and families. The firm applies well-defined investment values across the diverse lineup of strategies that we offer covering asset classes and solutions within both public and private equity, cash and short duration fixed income, investment grade fixed income, asset-liability management, leveraged credit, multi-sector fixed income, private placements, private debt, midstream energy, securitized credit, and others. For more information, please visit FortWashington.com.

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses. Its assets owned ($66 billion) and managed ($35 billion) totaled $101 billion as of June 30, 2022. Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. Its seven life insurance subsidiaries (The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western-Southern Life Assurance Company, Columbus Life Insurance Company, Gerber Life Insurance Company, Integrity Life Insurance Company, The Lafayette Life Insurance Company, and National Integrity Life Insurance Company) maintain very strong financial ratings. Other member companies include Eagle Realty Group, LLC; Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc.;1 IFS Financial Services, Inc.; Touchstone Advisors, Inc.;1 Touchstone Securities, Inc.;2 W&S Brokerage Services, Inc.;1,2 and W&S Financial Group Distributors, Inc. Western & Southern is the title sponsor of seven major community events every year, including the Western & Southern Open, a premier event in the U.S. Open Series played each August by the world's top-ranked professional male and female tennis players.

1 A registered investment adviser.

2 A registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

Review our current financial ratings.

Touchstone ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, Inc.*

*A registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA.

Touchstone and Fort Washington are members of Western & Southern Financial Group.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

CONTACTS:

Sharon Karp (financial professionals) Diane Planck (media) Touchstone Investments Western & Southern Financial Group 513-362-8026 (513) 629-1511 sharon.karp@touchstoneinvestments.com diane.planck@westernsouthern.com

View original content:

SOURCE Touchstone Investments