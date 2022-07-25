Next Generation Advances Science with Research at ISHLT Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstracts presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Annual Meeting gathers the latest research from around the world on caring for and improving outcomes for patients with advanced heart and lung disease. The 2022 ISHLT Annual Meeting featured more than 1,500 oral and poster presentations, integrating the 10 professional specialties represented within ISHLT—a collaborative approach that presents the best of how a multidisciplinary team cares for a patient. Each year, ISHLT recognizes the best research being presented at the meeting, highlighting investigators in each of the ISHLT Professional Communities, as well as several awards that focus on early career investigators.
The Philip K. Caves Award, Early Career Scientist Award, and Early Career Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award encourage and reward original high-quality research from trainees, residents, fellows, graduate students, and young researchers in fields across advanced heart and lung disease and transplantation.
The ISHLT Professional Community Awards for Excellence recognize the interdisciplinary contributions made across the care continuum by ISHLT members, encouraging investigation and professional excellence in a wide variety of specialties.
These highly scored abstracts are available in a special supplement to the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation's April 2022 issue.
Philip K. Caves Award
Aditi Nayak, MD, MS
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Boston, MA USA
Presentation: Machine Learning Algorithms Identify Distinct Phenotypes of Right Heart Failure After Left Ventricular Assist Device Implant
Early Career Scientist Award
Rayoun Ramendra, BSc
University Health Network
Toronto, ON Canada
Presentation: Donor Airway Bile Acid as a Biomarker of Aspiration and Predictor of Post Lung Transplant Outcomes
Early Career Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award
Hyeon-Ju Ali, MD
Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, TX USA
Presentation: Management of Pulmonary Hypertension Secondary to Valvular Heart Disease with Angiotensin-Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor
Cardiology Professional Community
Award for Excellence
Bhavadharini Ramu, MD, FACC
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, SC USA
Presentation: Sex-Based Outcomes After Implantation of a Fully Magnetically Levitated Left Ventricular Assist Device
Cardiothoracic Surgery Professional Community
Award for Excellence
Justin C.Y. Chan, MD, MPhil
New York University Langone Health
New York, NY USA
Presentation: Impact of Sex on Outcome After Pulmonary Endarterectomy (PEA) for Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH)
Nursing and Allied Health Professional Community
Award for Excellence
Sarah Schettle, PA-C, MS, MBA
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, MN USA
Presentation: Does Hemoglobin A1c Accurately Depict Diabetic Control in LVAD Patients?
Pediatrics Professional Community
Award for Excellence
Lydia K. Wright, MD, MSc
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus, OH USA
Presentation: Status Exceptions and Racial Disparities in Pediatric Heart Transplant Waitlist Outcomes
Pulmonology Professional Community
Award for Excellence
Sean Agbor-Enoh, MD, PhD
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Bethesda, MD USA
Presentation: Is Acute Rejection Truly Acute or an Exacerbation of an Underlying Disease?
Research and Immunology Professional Community
Award for Excellence
Daniel R. Calabrese, MD
University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, CA USA
Presentation: Bronchoalveolar Lavage MICB is Associated with Severe Primary Graft Dysfunction, Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation, and Low Post-Transplant FEV1 in Lung Transplant Recipients
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in over 45 countries and more than 15 professional disciplines, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.
