Knoxville News Sentinel Names Radio Systems Corporation® a Winner of the Greater Knoxville Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Systems Corporation®, a global consumer goods company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee that designs, manufactures and markets innovative pet products, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Knoxville Top Workplaces. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"It's such a privilege to be recognized by our fellow teammates and the Knoxville News Sentinel for the environment we've nurtured at RSC," said Becka Wilson, Associate Director of Human Resources at Radio Systems Corporation®. "Most organizations have faced similar challenges over the past few years, and it has been our priority to maintain a collaborative and open environment where people can make a difference in our company and the lives of pets and people."

Radio Systems Corporation® brands include PetSafe®, Invisible Fence Brand®, Kurgo®, SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. To learn more, please visit https://www.radiosystemscorporation.com/.

About Radio Systems Corporation®

Radio Systems Corporation® (RSC) is one of the largest manufacturers of hard pet goods for dogs and cats. Founded in 1991, RSC has grown into an international corporation selling in over 50 countries. Our brands include PetSafe®, Invisible Fence Brand®, Kurgo®, SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. We are driven by innovation and dedicated to improving the lives of people, pets and our communities. Our portfolio includes trusted and industry-leading electronic containment & training systems, waste management products, fountains, pet doors, innovative treats and more. The RSC corporate office is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide.

