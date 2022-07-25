Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Celebrates Fifth Annual National Waterpark Day

July 28 Marks Official Holiday Founded by America's Largest Indoor Waterparks

WISCONSIN DELLAS, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, first partnered with National Day Calendar to officially recognize July 28 as National Waterpark Day in 2017. 2022 marks the fifth anniversary of the national holiday, and the family-owned resorts will celebrate with guests at its four properties in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania and Round Rock, Texas.

Family enjoying Kalahari Resorts & Conventions waterpark. (PRNewswire)

"Visiting a waterpark with your family and friends is the perfect way to celebrate summer," said Todd Nelson, CEO and owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "We are elated to celebrate five years of National Waterpark Days, and 22 years of creating lasting memories at our waterparks and resorts."

Guests visiting Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas on Friday, July 28, can expect a day full of fun activities and celebrations, including on-site DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes, National Waterpark Day-themed cocktails, exciting giveaways and family poolside activities.

In addition to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari Resorts also offers outdoor waterparks, premium dining experiences, a luxury spa and other family-friendly activities including virtual reality attractions, escape rooms, miniature golf, ropes courses and more.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is the ultimate destination for a summer family getaway with something for all ages, all under one roof. For more information on National Waterpark Day activities or to book your stay, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania and Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

