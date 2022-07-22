TIANGEN to Participate in the 2022 AACC Meeting

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIANGEN, a leading brand in the field of nucleic acid purification in China, has announced its participation in the 2022 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo from July 26 to 28 in Chicago where it will be officially launching its brand in the US market.

TIANGEN will primarily be showcasing the TGuide S16 Nucleic Acid Extractor series with a special display board and a prototype at Booth 957. The smart nucleic acid extractor can automatically purify nucleic acid from various animal tissues, plants, soil, stool and gel or PCR product. Such feature makes it very suitable for scientific researchers that do small and medium throughput and various sample types. It requires little installation or training to use and comes with pre-packaged reagents, giving it great ease of operation. Furthermore, it occupies a surface area smaller than an A4-sized paper.

Nucleic acid extraction and detection have been the focus of TIANGEN for nearly 20 years. It provides high quality reagents, instruments, and overall solutions for corporate customers in scientific research and in vitro diagnostics. It has also provided original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers with customized products and services for over 10 years. TIANGEN has a rich history of cooperation and a sound service system, serving customers all over Asia, America, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

Since 2020, the company's virus extraction and detection products have supported COVID-19 testing in more than 30 countries, providing 25 million virus extraction kits and 300 million reactions of raw materials to over 300 testing institutions.

Some of the other products on display will include the TGear Mini Centrifuge suitable for short spin, the TGrade Lite Dry Bath Incubator designed for precise temperature control, the TGreen Transilluminator which allows safe and sensitive stained gel observation, as well as the TGrinder Y50 Handheld Homogenizer to prepare samples quick and clean.

"This participation in the AACC conference marks TIANGEN's first official appearance at a local exhibition in the United States," said Kefei Sun, CEO of TIANGEN. "As a leading brand in nucleic acid purification market in China, we have set up our local sales team to effectively enhance the launch of more of our products for the American market and improve the response efficiency when serving our customers. We look forward to establishing more business cooperation with global partners to build a better future for everyone," added Sun.

About TIANGEN

TIANGEN BIOTECH (BEIJING) CO., LTD. is a high-tech biological enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and customer service. It has been committed to providing customers with a total solution from sample storage to nucleic acid extraction and detection. Currently, it is a recognized leader in nucleic acid purification in the Chinese market.



