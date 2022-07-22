SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors The Toronto-Dominion Bank - TD

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("Toronto-Dominion" or the "Company") (NYSE: TD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Toronto-Dominion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In May 2022, shareholders of First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon"), the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank, voted to approve First Horizon's acquisition by Toronto-Dominion. Then, on June 15, 2022, CNBC reported that "Lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked a key regulator to block Toronto-Dominion Bank's $13.4 billion acquisition of [First Horizon] because of allegations of customer abuse. In a letter sent Tuesday to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency obtained exclusively by CNBC, Warren cited a May 4 report by Capitol Forum, a Washington-based investigative news outfit, that alleged that TD used tactics similar to those in the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal." On this news, Toronto-Dominion's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

