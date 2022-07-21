MSA Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and CEO, and Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, will host the company's second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live via the Internet at www.MSAsafety.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at www.MSAsafety.com for 90 days.

A press release outlining MSA's second quarter financial results will be distributed on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the market closes.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

