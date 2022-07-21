Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2022

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, August 3rd at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO, Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO and Mr. Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, Chief Executive Officer of Mastech InfoTrellis (the Company's data and analytics business segment).

The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13731879. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13731879. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India.

