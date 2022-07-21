Jenny's Rose connects with LEAF411 member network to offer cannabis customers no cost, live nurse consultations for safe consumption

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny's Rose, an innovation and mission driven cannabinoid technology company with unique products backed by 4 USPTO patents, is pleased to become a supporting member of LEAF411, a non-profit live nurse hotline and community education organization. LEAF411 offers businesses the opportunity to provide no cost, live access to cannabis trained healthcare professionals and licensed nurses that provide customers guidance on safe use for both cannabis and hemp products.

"With the endless possibilities that the cannabis plant offers, having trained nurses available to safely coach customers on cannabis use, for no cost, helps to provide more acts of kindness on the Jenny's Rose mission to unlock the full potential of the plant and heal modern society. Our company is mindfully taking strides to compassionately care for our customers in the best and most innovative ways possible." Mentions Jimmy Castillo, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Jenny's Rose.

"Now more than ever, we need as many trustworthy resources for quality products as possible.," said Katherine Golden, a Registered Nurse and Executive Director of Leaf411. "Jenny's Rose is a brand that is focused on providing a superior product line with a unique patented extraction method and is dedicated to stellar customer service. We are thrilled to have them on board as a pledge member and look forward to sharing their brand with consumers across the country"

Nurse consultations are currently offered by LEAF411 to the general public through web-based scheduling via leaf411.org or a caller based hotline 844-LEAF411 (844-532-3411). Through membership, Jenny's Rose customers and recipients will be provided a unique code to access LEAF411 healthcare professional and licensed nurses entirely free. LEAF411 also provides additional educational resources on medicinal cannabis, leading cannabinoid research study library, and overall greater access to affordable healthcare information.

This comes after Jenny's Rose recent integration into direct to consumer offering with statewide cannabis delivery in California for Jenny's Rose formulated products. Jenny's Rose patent protected formulation and extraction methods are an accomplished set of successful applications on unique methods to capture full plant molecules including novel fraction "remainder" technology. What started with namesake Jennifer Rose Castillo, is continuing to evolve and scale into a compassionate and inspiring movement.

Jenny's Rose operates as an IP development & technology company patenting inventions for unique extraction and formulation methods relating to hemp and cannabis plants. Coming to light in these tragic times, Jenny's Rose has a mission to unlock the full potential of the plant and heal modern society. See more at jennysrose.com.

LEAF411 is the first cannabis-trained nurse guidance service. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, LEAF411 was founded in 2019 with a mission to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe and effective use of legal cannabis (marijuana and hemp). Leaf411's team of cannabis-trained nurses are passionate about helping the community access balanced education about their cannabis use while also improving public perception of the cannabis industry. For more information visit leaf411.org or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

