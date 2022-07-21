Allied Van Lines Identifies the Top Five Cities Where Maryland Residents are Moving

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, has identified the top five cities to which Maryland residents are moving recently. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. These recent reports have shown that Maryland's population has faced a decline in recent years. Many of these Maryland residents are relocating to states with larger populations, more job opportunities, and more affordable living costs. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top five cities where Maryland residents are relocating. Allied Van Lines' Migration Map data was also used to examine why Maryland residents are choosing to move out of state.

The top five relocation cities for Maryland residents that were named by Allied Van Lines are as follows:

Sarasota, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Los Angeles, California Tampa, Florida West Palm Beach, Florida

The article shared by Allied Van Lines explores the qualities of each new destination city that could be potential reasons as to why Maryland residents are choosing to relocate to these particular locations. Typically, when people move to a new state, it is because they are in search of a better quality of life. When relocating, people consider elements like crime rates, quality and availability of health care, quality of education, well-being, and commuter index. The statistics from the Migration Map data show that many of these people are moving to states with lower living costs, unemployment rates, and income taxes. Additionally, Maryland residents who choose to leave seem to migrate to states with warmer weather.

"Maryland is a beautiful state with a lot to offer, but in recent years, they have seen a population decline due to people relocating to states with lower income taxes and better work opportunities," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "Lots of these people are in search of a higher quality of living, along with nicer weather year-round and lower cost of living. These factors are leading to Maryland seeing a gradual population decline throughout recent years."

Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, "Where are Maryland Residents Moving To?" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/migration-map/2021/maryland .

