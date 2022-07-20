ALCANTARA BECOMES A GERMAN CAR OF THE YEAR PROGRAM PARTNER

Also Unveils Projects with Lamborghini and Czinger Vehicles

MILAN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara S.p.A. recently became an official partner of the German Car of the Year program and has unveiled interior-design projects with Lamborghini and Czinger Vehicles.

Alcantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alcantara S.p.A.) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 German Car of the Year (GCOTY) award program kicked off in July with a three-day Summer Fest in Alsfeld, Germany for car makers and journalists. Andrea Boragno, Alcantara's chairman and CEO, hosted an exhibit focused on the company's automotive design applications at the event.

More than 20 leading automotive writers serve on the GCOTY award jury. The Honda E was the 2021 overall winner. Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Peugeot and Porsche were among last year's special award-category winners.

"We are pleased to be partnering with such a renowned panel of automotive journalists," said Boragno. "German auto writers in particular appreciate the high quality of our Italian-born material and our company's commitment to sustainability and the environment."

The new Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica also made its July debut in Valencia, Spain, with specially designed Alcantara interior materials. The car's interior features laser-patterns that echo Lamborghini's signature styling with colors created by Alcantara exclusively for Lamborghini.

The car maker's Ad Personam program allows Lamborghini customers to choose from a wide variety of Alcantara colors. Alcantara® is used to upholster the entire range of the Lamborghini's ergonomic seats.

The Huracán Tecnica's steering wheel also is covered in Alcantara with a contrasting front-sight notch at 12 o'clock, a race-car steering-wheel tradition.

Alcantara also partnered with Czinger Vehicles Inc. to create customized interior treatments for Czinger's 21C model that was unveiled in the UK at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in late June.

Design teams from Czinger and Alcantara worked together to develop a broad range of interior applications for Alcantara's lightweight materials. The 21C's driver's seat, for example, features embossed material in a hexagonal pattern.

Czinger's CEO and Founder Kevin Czinger was on hand for the car's Goodwood Festival debut along Co-founder and Senior Vice President of Operations Lukas Czinger and Alcantara's Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno.

Alcantara's light weight in comparison to other materials helps reduce overall vehicle weight and contributes to the performance of vehicles such as Czinger's 21C and the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. Alcantara also offers maximum grip and breathability which further enhances a customer's overall driving experience.

A leading provider of "Made in Italy" luxury material, Alcantara has maintained a strong commitment to the environment as well. The company has been certified as "Carbon Neutral" since 2009. Its commitment to sustainability and its transparency about the topic are one of its most important assets.

For further information:

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.