Conco Services LLC Promotes Willis Shook to Vice President, Sales - Power Division

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, is pleased to announce it has promoted Willis Shook of West Bloomfield, Michigan, to Vice President, Sales – Power Division. Shook's success in selling Conco's products and services, and his exceptional project management, contract negotiation, and account management skills made him an easy choice to lead all power sales operations in the US.

During his 18 years with Conco, Shook learned many aspects of the company while working in various departments such as field services, operations, sales, and sales management. Following his education at West Virginia University, Shook was hired in 2004 as a service technician and quickly moved into a project manager role, running some of Conco's large projects. He then spent four years learning the operations end of the business, working on logistics, and dispatching personnel and equipment throughout the country.

In 2012, Shook became a regional sales manager in the power sales division where he was consistently a top earner. Five years later, Shook became the first sales representative to manage territories for both the power and industrial divisions. In 2019, Shook was the top earner for the industrial division, which paved the way for his promotion to National Sales Manager, Industrial Division during 2020. Under Shook's direction, industrial annual revenue has maintained a steep rise year-to-year, and Conco is currently projecting that the 2022 revenue will be almost double what it was in 2020.

Conco Services LLC is an environmental service company that specializes in condenser and heat exchanger tube cleaning, nondestructive testing, leak detection, and tube plugging services in an environmentally friendly way. Conco's methods are safer, faster, cleaner, and greener than many alternative cleaning options due to our patented, chemical-free, low-pressure tube cleaning technology that will enhance the sustainability score of our customers industrial facilities.

