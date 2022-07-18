Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentage Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "we", "our") (Nasdaq: SNTG), a Cayman Islands company that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services, through its China-base operating entities, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The following summarizes such financial results.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2021

Total operating revenue was $2.26 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $3.59 million for fiscal year 2020, representing a 37.1% decrease, primarily due to the fact that the outstanding servicing agreements under the consumer loan repayment and collection management business were fully completed in fiscal year 2021 and revenues from this business were significantly reduced in fiscal year 2021.

Net loss was $1.09 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $1.59 million for fiscal year 2020.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.09 for fiscal year 2021, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.16 for fiscal year 2020.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

In early 2022, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in China, especially in Jilin Province, Shenzhen and Shanghai where strict lockdowns were imposed. The Sentage Operating Companies' business facilities in Shanghai, China, were temporarily closed starting from April 2022 to the first week of June 2022, as a result of local government's efforts to contain the resurgence of the COVID-19. A COVID-19 resurgence may again give rise to economic downturns and other significant changes in regional and global economic conditions. As a result of COVID-19, borrowers' default and delinquency risks might increase as they experience unemployment or reduced income. Any higher default and delinquency risks may increase our operating costs and require us to dedicate more resources to maintain our current collection rate for the loan repayment and collection management business and may pose risk-management challenges for our loan recommendation business. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, our service capacity, operational efficiency and results of operations may be adversely affected.

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Revenues

Total operating revenue decreased by $1.33 million, or 37.1%, to $2.26 million for fiscal year 2021, from $3.59 million for fiscal year 2020. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to the fact that the outstanding servicing agreements under the consumer loan repayment and collection management business were fully completed in fiscal year 2021 and revenues from this business were significantly reduced in fiscal year 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.63 million, or 115%, to $3.04 million for fiscal year 2021, from $1.41 million for fiscal year 2020. This increase was mainly due to the fees incurred in connection with our initial public offering.

Other Income (Expenses)

Net other expense was $56,931 for fiscal year 2021, an increase of $56,577 from net other expense of $354 for fiscal year 2020. This increase was due to an additional asset impairment loss in fiscal year 2021.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes decreased by $0.33 million, or 56.6%, to $0.26 for fiscal year 2021, from $0.59 million for fiscal year 2020. This decrease was due to our decreased taxable income.

Net Income/(Loss)

Net loss was $1.09 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $1.59 million for fiscal year 2020.

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.09 for fiscal year 2021, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.16 for fiscal year 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $10.78 million, compared with $0.14 million as of December 31, 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.38 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $0.47 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net cash used in investing activities was $5.52 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $nil for fiscal year 2020.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $16.40 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with net cash used in financing activities of $0.58 million for the same period of last year.

About Sentage Holdings Inc.

Sentage Holdings Inc., headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services which primarily include consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services, through its China-based operating entities. Leveraging the Company's strategic partner relationships and proprietary valuation models and technologies, it is committed to working with its clients to understand their financial needs and challenges and offer customized services to help them meet their financial objectives. For more information, please visit the company's website at ir.sentageholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's services and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected.

SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







As of December 31,



2020



2021



USD



USD

ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,434



$ 10,753,118

Restricted cash

22,948





30,269

Loan receivable

-





5,500,000

Accounts receivable, net

1,221,844





403,708

Deferred initial public offering costs

765,885





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

383,041





515,062

















Total current assets

2,511,152





17,202,157

















Non-current assets













Plant and equipment, net

123,672





120,280

Intangible assets, net

61,797





30,547

Deferred tax assets

87,967





13,724

















Total non-current assets

273,436





164,551

















Total assets $ 2,784,588



$ 17,366,708



SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)







As of December 31,



2020



2021



USD



USD

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 4,912



$ 2,743

Contract liabilities

154,106





-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

336,467





379,991

















Total current liabilities

495,485





382,734

















Non-current liability













Due to a related party, non-current

1,437,661





161,020

















Total non-current liability

1,437,661





161,020

















Total liabilities

1,933,146





543,754

















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

14,000,000 shared issued and outstanding*

10,000





14,000

Additional paid in capital

38,419,832





55,327,885

Statutory reserves

-





166,038

Accumulated deficit

(37,639,385)





(38,898,664)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

60,995





213,695

















Total shareholders' equity

851,442





16,822,954

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,784,588



$ 17,366,708



*Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-1,000 forward split of the Ordinary Shares.

SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For the years ended December 31,



2019



2020



2021



















OPERATING REVENUE















Consumer loan repayment and collection management

service fees $ 3,618,823



$ 1,074,734



$ 156,062

Loan recommendation service fees

260,388





2,087,717





1,177,822

Prepaid payment network service fee

86,052





432,958





928,565

Total operating revenue

3,965,263





3,595,409





2,262,449

























OPERATING EXPENSE





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,528,043





1,414,979





3,041,415

Total operating expenses

1,528,043





1,414,979





3,041,415

























INCOME(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

2,437,220





2,180,430





(778,966)

























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

8,495





(354)





(56,931)

























INCOME(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

2,445,715





2,180,076





(835,897)

























INCOME TAX EXPENSE

611,362





592,701





257,344

























NET INCOME(LOSS)

1,834,353





1,587,375





(1,093,241)

























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















Foreign currency translation adjustment

33,571





36,993





152,700

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,867,924



$ 1,624,368



$ (940,541)

























Earnings(loss) per common share- basic and diluted $ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ (0.09)

























Weighted average shares- basic and diluted

10,000,000





10,000,000





11,873,973

*Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-1,000 forward split of the Ordinary Shares.



SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the years ended December 31,



2019



2020



2021



















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss) $ 1,834,353



$ 1,587,375



$ (1,093,241)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash and

restricted cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

57,022





53,520





62,971

Gain on disposal of plant and equipment

(10,747)





-





-

Deferred income tax expense

611,362





592,701





74,243

Impairment loss recognised in respect of receivables

-





-





54,896

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

(238,609)





(918,303)





763,240

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(12,598)





90,290





(132,021)

Accounts payable

2,113





-





-

Contract liabilities

(3,618,822)





(1,056,406)





(154,106)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

668





116,033





41,354

Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating

activities

(1,375,258)





465,210





(382,664)

























Cash flows from investing activities





















Additions to plant and equipment

-





-





(19,977)

Investment in loans receivable

-





-





(5,500,000)

Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment

10,747





-





-

Net cash provided by(used in) investing activities

10,747





-





(5,519,977)

























Cash flows from financing activities





















Deferred initial public offering costs

-





(765,885)





765,885

Proceeds from IPO

-





-





16,912,053

Proceeds from (Repayment to) related party loans

1,443,234





180,026





(1,276,641)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,443,234





(585,859)





16,401,297

























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, beginning of

year





















Cash

142,715





227,387





117,434

Restricted cash

22,653





23,644





22,948

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year $ 165,368



$ 251,031



$ 140,382

























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year





















Cash

227,387





117,434





10,753,118

Restricted cash

23,644





22,948





30,269

Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 251,031



$ 140,382



$ 10,783,387

























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted

cash

6,940





10,000





144,349

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

85,663





(110,649)





10,643,005

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

165,368





251,031





140,382

Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 251,031



$ 140,382



$ 10,783,387

























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





















Amount converted from shareholder loans to capital $ 1,148,106



$ -



$ -



