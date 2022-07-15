The World's 10 Best Intranets Promote Inclusivity, Accessibility, and Unity in 2022

ielsen Norman Group announces the winners of its 21st annual intranet design contest and shares design trends from the leading intranets.

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the 22nd anniversary of its annual intranet design contest, user experience research firm Nielsen Norman Group today announced the 2022 world's 10 best intranets. The 540-page report Intranet Design Annual 2022: The Year's 10 Best Intranets shares design trends, 184 images, and detailed case studies of the 10 winners:

Banner Health (US)

BNY Mellon (US)

DBS Bank ( Singapore )

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US)

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) (US)

Princeton University (US)

Publicis Sapient (US)

Sorigué ( Spain )

Webuild S.p.A. ( Italy )

"Intranets unify corporate offices, teams, and individuals," said UX pioneer and expert Jakob Nielsen, principal, Nielsen Norman Group.

Some common themes among this year's designs are:

Accessibility and Inclusive Design: focus on the needs of people with disabilities; plus background, race, gender, sexual identity, mental health, and wealth of employees

Sustainability: campaigns related various environmental concerns

Measuring Success at All Project Phases: quantitative and qualitative methods to track and measure ROI

Continued Rapid Development: teams took between six and 45 months to create their intranets, average time at 22.7 months

Eight Industries Represented: consumer packaged goods, education, engineering and construction, finance, insurance, nonprofit, professional services, and technology

Still a Strong Microsoft Presence: half of the winners primarily used Microsoft applications (SharePoint and Office 356)

Nielsen Norman Group's Intranet Design Annual 2022: The Year's 10 Best Intranets, co-authored by Maria Rosala, Anna Kaley, Patty Caya, and Kara Pernice is available to download for $268 (group license $528) from Nielsen Norman Group's website: http://www.nngroup.com/reports/intranet-design-annual/

About Nielsen Norman Group

Nielsen Norman Group (http://www.nngroup.com) in an evidence-based user experience, training and consulting firm that advises companies on how to improve the bottom line through human-centered design of products and services. NN/g founders Jakob Nielsen, Don Norman, and Bruce "Tog" Tognazzini are world-renowned user experience experts who were advocating for human-centered design and user experience long before it became popular to do so. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, NN/g evaluates interfaces of all kinds and guides the critical design decisions that make websites, applications, intranets, and other enterprise apps and products achieve their full potential for businesses and their users.

