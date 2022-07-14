The Smilist Expands To Pennsylvania

GREAT NECK, N.Y. , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") has welcomed its first partner in the state of Pennsylvania - Dr. Robert Daschbach. The practice, Daschbach and Associates has been serving Bucks & Montgomery Counties for more than 35 years.

"This affiliation represents our initial entry point into the Pennsylvania market. We continue to search for high-quality multi-specialty dental practices that share our commitment to patient care and patient satisfaction, as we expand in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Dr. Daschbach and team are aligned with The Smilist's values and we are thrilled to be their partner of choice," says Patricia Mahony, Chief Executive Officer.

Dashbach and Associates has deep roots in the community and a stellar reputation. Led by Dr. Robert Daschbach, the practice offers patients a warm and welcoming environment where quality dentistry and patient care are paramount.

"After 37 years of providing superb dental care to the Souderton community, our team is proud and excited to move forward in partnership with The Smilist, says Dr. Daschbach. "We are confident that The Smilist will support us as we continue to provide the highest level of service to patients."

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area supporting over 45 offices with nearly 900 employees in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

Contact: Melanie Basile, melanie@thesmilist.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Smilist