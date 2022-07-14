Pensacola Beach is Florida's priciest summer destination, survey shows

MIAMI, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensacola Beach, a barrier island anchored at the western tip of Florida, is the priciest summer destination in the Sunshine State for hotel stays this year, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared the cost of accommodation across 40 popular Florida destinations for July and August. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room was established. Only hotels located close to a beach or in the city/town centre, and with 3 or more stars, were taken into account.

With an average rate of $295 per night for the most affordable double room, Pensacola Beach emerged as the clear leader. Completing the podium are Fort Walton Beach and Anna Maria Island, with rates of $258 and $245, respectively, for the cheapest available room.

The survey also revealed that most destinations in southern Florida are significantly cheaper than during the winter months, in some cases dropping by more than 50%. Still on the pricier end of the spectrum, however, are the Florida Keys, where visitors can expect to spend over $200 for the least expensive room.

The least expensive destination in Florida this summer is Miami Beach, where you can find a room for around $100 per night. Compared to rates during February, that's 65% lower. Other affordable summer destinations with rates of around $110 per night include Hollywood, Port St Lucie and the state capital of Tallahassee.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations for accommodation in Florida this summer. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the period July 1 to August 31, 2022.

1. Pensacola Beach $295

2. Fort Walton Beach $258

3. Anna Maria Island $245

4. Miramar Beach $240

5. Destin $234

6. Cocoa Beach $226

7. Panama City Beach $221

8. Islamorada $215

9. Palm Beach $211

10.Key Largo $210

