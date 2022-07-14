IRWIN® Introduces STRAIT-LINE® Tape Measures

Designed for the hardworking tradesperson, newly launched IRWIN tape measures are double-sided and made for heavy-duty use, with up to 17-Ft. of MAX Reach*

TOWSON, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --IRWIN®, a leader in hand tools and power tool accessories and a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), today announced the launch of STRAIT-LINE® tape measures. IRWIN STRAIT-LINE® tapes deliver up to 17-Ft. of MAX reach* when working alone, while also being able to endure tough challenges on the jobsite, including surviving up to an 80-Ft. drop**.

"IRWIN is pleased to add STRAIT-LINE® tape measures to our wide variety of hand tools and accessories," said Tom Morris, Senior Product Manager for IRWIN at Stanley Black & Decker. "Created with builders, framers, roofers, woodworkers, general contractors and remodelers in mind, the new tapes are designed with innovative features to improve usability and control for tough jobsite conditions."

The new tapes feature an integrated finger brake for retraction control, an extra-large hook to easily catch onto material, a durable blade coating, six inches of additional protection to help prevent tearing near the hook, double-sided print for vertical and overhead measurements and large, easy-to-read numbers.

IRWIN STRAIT-LINE® tape measures are available in the following profiles and sizes:

Item # Description Reach Double-Sided? Finger Brake? IWHT39391S IRWIN® STRAIT-LINE® 16-Ft. Tape Measure 16-Ft. Yes Yes IWHT39393S IRWIN® STRAIT-LINE® 25-Ft. Tape Measure 17-Ft. Yes Yes IWHT39395S IRWIN® STRAIT-LINE® 35-Ft. Tape Measure 17-Ft. Yes Yes IWHT39396S IRWIN® STRAIT-LINE ® 25-Ft. Tape Measure 2-Pack 17-Ft. Yes Yes

The new STRAIT-LINE® tape measures are available for individual purchase in stores and online where IRWIN tools are sold. Product pricing ranges from $17.98 to $39.98 USD. The STRAIT-LINE® portfolio will continue to expand this winter with the addition of chalk reels.

For more information on STRAIT-LINE® tape measures, visit: www.irwintools.com/strait-line-tape-measures.

* Max Reach based on maximum extension of an average end user

** Usable after 80' drop on packed soil

About IRWIN®

IRWIN® manufactures and distributes a broad line of hand tools and power tool accessories under the IRWIN® brand including VISE-GRIP® pliers and wrenches, MARATHON® saw blades, QUICK-GRIP® clamping tools, SPEEDBOR® wood drilling bits, STRAIT-LINE® marking tools, UNIBIT® step drill bits, MARPLES® fine woodworking tools, and HANSON® taps and dies. IRWIN Tools is a part of Stanley Black & Decker. For more information, visit IRWINTools.com and follow IRWIN on Facebook and Instagram.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

