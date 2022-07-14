Guidehouse Amplifies Health Segment with 4 New Leaders Former Hospital and State Health Executives Bring Strategic Expertise in Academic Medicine, Healthcare ESG, Hyperautomation, and Public Health

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has added four seasoned professionals to its Health and Energy, Sustainability, & Infrastructure segments to support healthcare organizations in outwitting industry complexities.

Former community hospital chief information officer Michael Duke and Michelle Moratti, a former academic medical center chief clinical strategy and transformation officer, have been named partners at Guidehouse. Additionally, healthcare sustainability expert Joe Bialowitz and Mark Thomas, former Deputy Secretary/chief operating officer (COO) of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), have joined the firm as directors.

"The level of passion, talent, and expertise these leaders bring to the team perfectly complements our existing offerings," said Richard Bajner, partner and payer/provider leader at Guidehouse. "We look forward to the value they will deliver to organizations seeking to transform operations, achieve tech-enabled efficiencies, advance whole person care, and improve environmental and community health."

Bialowitz leads the firm's healthcare-specific sustainability services. He helps payers and providers navigate climate-driven complexities and improve business resiliency by designing roadmaps to eliminate avoidable pollution; as well as by identifying and managing risks to clinical quality, cost structures, and revenue streams associated with climate-related effects on patients, employees, facilities, and supply chains. A globally recognized expert in decarbonizing the healthcare sector, Bialowitz spent 14 years at Kaiser Permanente overseeing strategies that resulted in the organization's achievement of carbon neutrality across all operations in 2020.

Duke leads Guidehouse's healthcare-focused hyperautomation services. With an operator's experiential view of complex industry challenges and expertise in stretching the capabilities of current technologies, Duke develops purpose-built automation solutions that drive maximum organizational value and uses augmented analytics solutions to monitor revenue cycle and operational performance. An accomplished consulting principal and author, he has over 30 years of experience in spearheading digital automation programs, improving operations, and developing innovative management practices.

Moratti is a leader for Guidehouse Health's strategic advisory services. She is skilled across the healthcare spectrum, with a demonstrated history of helping clients achieve strategic growth initiatives, as well as expertise in tech-enabled enterprise transformation, service line and ambulatory strategy, and integrated network development. As a leading healthcare services professional, Moratti is focused on helping academic medical centers and regional and national health systems innovate to best serve their communities, improve workforce resiliency, and garner financial and operational success and stability.

Thomas is a leader for the firm's state government health services. With nearly 30 years of experience across local, state, and national healthcare settings, he is an expert in Medicaid and long-term services and supports for people with disabilities and is the immediate past Board President of the National Association of State Developmental Disability Directors. An accomplished leader, Thomas has worked extensively across Medicaid and state agencies and with healthcare providers on a wide range of contracts, procurement, plan development, and performance improvement efforts. As the Deputy Secretary/COO of the LDH, he provided direct oversight of Louisiana's statewide public health, behavioral health, aging, disability, and adult services, and publicly operated facilities, and was coordinator for the statewide Human Services Interagency Council. Thomas is focused on developing innovative solutions to national challenges at the intersection of Medicaid, aging, developmental disabilities, and public health.

The Guidehouse Health segment brings together public sector and commercial organizations to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Recognized as the third-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare in 2021, the team is composed of provider, public sector health, payer, and life sciences experts, including hospital and public health administrators, clinicians, scientists, and other professionals. With decades of expertise in change management, strategy, technology, data science, clinical services, and biomedical innovation, Guidehouse helps a range of healthcare organizations overcome unique market challenges and deliver innovative services to their communities. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

