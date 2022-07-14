Allied Van Lines Names the Top Five Cities New Jersey Residents are Moving to

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, has named the top five cities New Jersey residents are relocating to. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. Recent reports have shown New Jersey lost more people by July 2021 than any other state except for the seven hard-hit pandemic states. Nearly half the people in New Jersey who move homes end up leaving the state entirely. Many of these people are in search of a new home state with lower taxes, housing costs, along with more opportunities for financial stability and community. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top five cities New Jersey residents are relocating to.

The top five relocation cities for New Jersey residents named by Allied Van Lines are as follows:

Tampa, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sarasota, Florida Los Angeles, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In addition to naming the top five cities that New Jersey residents are relocating to, the article released by Allied Van Lines explores the reasons behind why these people are departing in such high numbers. The article also explores what each destination city has to offer, along with reasons New Jersey residents may be choosing these cities as a new place to call home. Allied provides statistics, facts, and figures behind why New Jersey residents are choosing to relocate to different states.

"Although New Jersey is a state filled with culture, diversity, and incredible landscapes, we've seen an increase in migration away from this state since the pandemic hit," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "Many of these people are searching for a place to live with lower taxes, housing costs, and unemployment rates. Oftentimes, they feel they need to move states to find a better way of life."

Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, "Where are New Jersey Residents Moving?" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/migration-map/2021/new-jersey .

For more information about Allied Van Lines, go to www.allied.com .

