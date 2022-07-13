SODA & POP: Indie Music Rocks on Bottle Labels

– A collab between iconic brands, JONES SODA & SUB POP RECORDS takes music to fizzy new heights –

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, has teamed with Sub Pop Records and sister record label Hardly Art to promote 15 artists with albums dropping this summer. This is the latest collaboration between the two iconic Seattle companies both known for over 25 years of artistic innovation through music and imagery.

(PRNewswire)

Through Jones' REEL LABELS Augmented Reality label series, soda & music fans can see and hear exclusive clips from Sub Pop and Hardly Art artists by scanning soda bottles with the Jones mobile app. Artist bios, tour dates, and social media pages are promoted right from these clips, and are also featured on Jones' social channels and through retail displays around the country. After the long pandemic-forced hiatus from the live music experience, Jones sees this as a great opportunity to use its labels to promote up-and-coming bands and celebrate one of the arts that is so important to the culture of the Jones community. Jones has also donated use of their fully customized RV to Sub Pop artist Suki Waterhouse, which she is using to tour the country from July through October.

The "Summer of Indie Music" AR experience features 15 Sub Pop and Hardly Art artists who represent the labels diverse and talented roster with exclusive clips, so indie music enthusiasts can discover new bands as they sip their favorite Jones flavors. Featured artists are based everywhere from Seattle, New York, Chicago, Austin, Virginia, New Jersey and Massachusetts to Toronto, Montreal and Tokyo, providing an eclectic mix of sounds to show the diversity of tastes represented by Sub Pop, Hardly Art & Jones.

The new animated labels will appear on Jones' fan-favorite Berry Lemonade, Cream Soda, Green Apple Soda, Root Beer, and Orange & Cream flavors. The first shipments are on store shelves now, look for these exciting Jones bottles nationally at Kroger, Albertsons-Safeway, Walmart, Dollar Tree and regional accounts such as Meijer and HyVee in the U.S. as well as Loblaws C&C, Sobeys, Metro, Buy Low Foods, 7-Eleven and Dollar Tree stores in Canada.

"We have used the labels on Jones Soda bottles to showcase other people's crafts for over two decades. Augmented reality gives us a way to bring these photos to life," said Bohb Blair, Chief Marketing Officer, Jones Soda. "This partnership with Sub Pop turns our labels into mini-concerts, visits to rehearsal spaces and in some cases curiously odd moments with such an array of exciting artists. This program is sure to give our fans a uniquely Jones experience."

"At Sub Pop we try to connect people with music that resonates with them, and it can be fun to do that in unexpected ways," said Megan Jasper, CEO, Sub Pop Records. "We're excited to shine a light on 15 amazing artists from the Sub Pop and Hardly Art rosters in a completely unexpected location: the label of their favorite craft soda." And from the band Sweeping Promises, "To our tender teenage minds, Jones Soda was a magic elixir of neon-hued liquid sunshine encased in enigmatic black-and-white photo labels and talismanic bottlecap fortunes. One sip transported you to an exotic world, full of color, flavor, and exciting people. We're thrilled to join our Sub Pop/Hardly Art friends on these limited edition bottles of Jones Soda."

The series is the latest in an industry-first AR label initiative that Jones launched last summer. Previous bottles have featured the animatronic fortune teller character Zoltar® reading humorous fortunes, edgy artists, athletes, and other masters of their preferred crafts.

The Jones Soda app that brings the company's augmented reality REEL LABELS to life is available on the App Store and Google Play. The app also gives users access to Jones Soda products, view the thousands of fan-submitted photos on the company's Photo Gallery, and submit photos or videos of their own for possible inclusion on upcoming Jones Soda bottles.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

About Sub Pop Records/Hardly Art:

Founded in 1988, Sub Pop Records is an independent record label based in Seattle, WA. Often associated with "the grunge movement" of the early '90s, Sub Pop continues to extend its tentacles of pervasive, worldwide cultural influence from this somewhat damp upper-left corner of the US.

Often referred to as Sub Pop's "sister label," Hardly Art is an offshoot of Sub Pop designed to spotlight emerging talent. While the label's initial focus was local when it started up in 2007, its roster now includes artists from around the world, encompassing the sounds of garage rock, post-punk, surf rock, power pop, electronic, and other debatably useful genre descriptors.

For more information, visit https://www.subpop.com/ and https://www.hardlyart.com/ .

Jones Soda (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jones Soda