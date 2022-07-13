RESILIENCE CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES SALE OF TRIALON CORPORATION TO ELEMENT MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Capital Partners ("Resilience") announced that its portfolio company, Trialon Corporation ("Trialon"), has been acquired by Element Materials Technology ("Element"), one of the world's leading providers of testing, inspection and certification services.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Trialon is a leading provider of testing and technical services including environmental, EMC, materials and vibration testing serving primarily the transportation industry. Resilience acquired Trialon in March 2016 and immediately embarked on a significant capital investment strategy and exiting non-core operations to transform the business' profile to a comprehensive testing partner for its marquee transportation customers. During its ownership, Resilience more than doubled Trialon's testing capacity within its existing laboratory footprint and added a state-of-the-art testing center in Auburn Hills by converting an in-house captive facility into an independent laboratory.

"Given Trialon's growth trajectory after significantly investing in the business including a world-class management team, we felt it was time to find the right partner for Trialon's next chapter. The company still has tremendous opportunity and is well positioned in the ever-evolving transportation industry," said Bassem Mansour, co-CEO of Resilience.

William Tobin, Partner at Resilience, added, "Trialon is a great case study of investing in a family-owned business and underwriting a thoughtful capital expansion plan around solid fundamentals in a growing industry. It has been a pleasure working with management on the transformation of Trialon during our ownership to drive a strong outcome for all stakeholders."

Jacob Farmer, CEO of Trialon Corporation, said, "This acquisition is an exciting step forward for our business, employees and customers. The collaboration with Resilience and its numerous resources and strategic capabilities took Trialon to the position of strength it is in today and helped it become an attractive business for a global leader like Element."

Hennepin Partners acted as financial advisor and Jones Day as legal counsel to Resilience and Trialon. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has raised and advised funds with aggregate capital commitments in excess of $675 million on behalf of its global investor base, which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. These funds have been invested in 84 companies under 41 platforms in numerous industries. For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

About Trialon Corporation

Trialon is a provider of test engineering and technical services to the transportation and other manufacturing industries. The company is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with other locations in Michigan and Indiana. Testing services include environmental, EMC, materials and vibration. For more information on Trialon, please visit www.trialon.com.

