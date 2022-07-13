Program Director at The Discovery House in Los Angeles discusses benefits of pet therapy while detoxing at a rehab facility.

Program Director at The Discovery House in Los Angeles discusses benefits of pet therapy while detoxing at a rehab facility.

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Any dog lover knows the feeling of pure joy that comes from petting a dog - but did you know these four-legged friends can also help people in rehab?

Pet therapy can be an important step in rebuilding self-esteem and confidence for many people in early recovery.

The Discovery House is a top-rated alcohol and drug rehab in Los Angeles that implements pet therapy as part of its program.

According to Program Director Megan Foster, pet therapy can be a valuable tool during rehab.

"Our pet therapy program has been shown to provide numerous benefits for our clients during their stay with us. From reducing stress and anxiety to promoting socialization and bonding, pet therapy can be a helpful addition to any addiction treatment plan."

"We have found that pet therapy is most successful when the patient is truly invested in the experience."

"Animal-assisted therapy is based on the premise that interacting with animals can be beneficial to human health," Megan explains. "Studies have shown that petting an animal can help lower blood pressure and heart rate, reduce anxiety and stress, and release feel-good hormones like oxytocin."

Other benefits of pet therapy in rehab include:

Building confidence

An emotional outlet

Understanding emotional intelligence

Teaching responsibility

But the benefits of pet therapy don't stop there. "In a treatment setting, pet therapy can help build trust, foster communication, and provide a sense of comfort and support," Megan says.

"For many people in early recovery, pet therapy can be an important step in rebuilding their self-esteem and confidence. We see many individuals who come to rehab feeling isolated and alone."

Having a furry friend while in a new environment can be a great conversation starter and help promote socialization among people who are in addiction recovery.

"Pet therapy can help reduce those feelings of isolation and promote socialization, which is an important part of the recovery process."

"At the end of the day, our goal is to provide individuals with the best possible care and treatment experience. For many clients, this is an important healing experience for them."

"Pet therapy is just one of the many ways we do that."

