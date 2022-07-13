Pattern Energy Named Best Renewable Energy Workplace in Bay Area by The San Francisco Chronicle

SAN FRANCISO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) announced it has been named one of The San Francisco Chronicle's Top Workplaces in the Bay Area for 2022 and was awarded the highest ranking for a renewable energy company.

"We're honored to be the top renewable energy company in The San Francisco Chronicle's Top Workplaces in the Bay Area," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. "We are committed to our employees and to making Pattern the best renewable company at which to work. This means listening to our employees, embracing diversity in all forms, creating an environment of creativity, working together, and having fun as we develop pioneering renewable energy projects. We thank our dedicated employees, who are passionate about our mission – to transition the world to renewable energy."

The San Francisco Chronicle's Top Workplaces in the Bay Area competition honors the best workplaces in the Bay Area, as recognized by their employees. The San Francisco Chronicle, together with Energage, polled over 21,000 workers from 210 organizations across the region and tallied the results to name and rank the top workplaces. The anonymous survey measures more than a dozen culture drivers critical to an organization's success including alignment, execution, and connection.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 35 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit patternenergy.com.

