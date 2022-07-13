Canix Continues to Grow Despite Market Downturn

Canix, the industry leading cannabis ERP software, has continued to grow despite market downturn.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of 2022, Canix, the industry leading cannabis ERP software, has grown its team by over 20%. Despite the recent market downturn, the company remains strong. Canix has not done any layoffs or furloughs and they continue to hire and promote from within.

The cannabis industry has been hit hard this year and the price of cannabis continues to fall. Cannabis software companies have especially suffered the effects of that downturn; bootstrapped cannabis companies are returning to manual inventory management to cut costs.

Meanwhile, the opposite is true for many Canix users. They have found that the software is aiding their financial stability and key to their operations. The platform's all-in-one cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution solution is proving too valuable to a cannabis operation.

Other software solutions in the cannabis industry have had to reduce or completely cut their employees as a cost saving measure.

Canix has been proactively hiring the entire year, and continues to hire despite the market conditions. Since December of 2021, the company has grown its staff by 20% and promoted several key individuals. The company recently brought on Alyson DeNardo as Head of People Operations to keep up with the hiring needs.

"By far, the best part of Canix is the people we have the honor of working with every day," said Stacey Hronowski, CEO and co-founder of Canix.

The company is most focused on growing the engineering team. Check out Canix's job listings here.

The company raised a Series A earlier in the year and has since used those funds to bring on the best engineers, customer support representatives and members of the leadership team.

Functionality offered by the software has also grown significantly. Canix now offers CRM features, forecasting, a better Metrc integration, granular business intelligence reporting and more. Learn more about Canix's features by visiting the website.

Along with this internal growth, the company's user base has blossomed. Today, Canix is used in 660 facilities across 15 states and 6 countries.

About Canix

Canix is a cannabis ERP software and seed-to-sale platform for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and distributors. Founded in 2019, the company serves both large commercial operations and standalone single-service operators. Canix provides a suite of tools for cannabis companies to operate efficiently and increase profit margins while remaining compliant with legislative authorities. With Canix, businesses have complete control over their real-time inventory and sales data. For more information about Canix, visit www.canix.com .

