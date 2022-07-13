Best Botox In Sarasota And Cheapest Botox In Sarasota Is At Sarasota Surgical Arts

Florida's Best Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Alberico Sessa Offers Affordable Botox In Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average cost of Botox injections in Florida is $515-$625. This pricing accounts for one session and often one area (or two small ones). When Botox must be maintained, this price point can make it difficult for many patients to keep the look they want, or even treat chronic conditions like migraines and hyperhidrosis.

Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts offers Botox for as low as $5 per unit. This amounts to about $375 for 75 units which are enough to treat most of the basic cosmetic areas such as the crow's feet and frown lines. The exact cost of a Botox treatment does vary depending on the number of units necessary and treatment areas. However, Sarasota Surgical Arts consistently ranks as both the best and lowest cost destination for Botox in Sarasota, Florida .

Botox injections at Sarasota Surgical Arts are performed by master injectors and/or cosmetic surgeons with years of experience with Botox and dermal fillers. Patients are often more than satisfied with their cosmetic injections at Sarasota Surgical Arts. One patient review says, "Dr. Sessa and his staff are caring, informative, considerate, and professional. Dr. Sessa is an extremely gifted surgeon and a local treasure right here in our small community. My results are perfect and I couldn't be happier. I will proudly and confidently recommend them to anyone who is considering a little maintenance or a more comprehensive procedure."

Along with Botox, Dr. Sessa also offers Dysport—often a lower cost option—that may work better for some patients. He values giving his patients options and finding the one that suits them and their needs. Dr. Sessa can also perform Botox injections for ailments such as chronic migraines or sweating.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts : Dr. Alberico Sessa is a cosmetic surgeon who specializes in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as Botox treatments, lip fillers, and Sculptra. He has well over a decade of experience in injections and cosmetic surgery making him one of the most experienced and knowledgeable cosmetic providers of Botox in the Sarasota area.

