Wood Partners Breaks Ground on First Standalone Townhome Development: Alta Wildhorse Ranch in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners— a leader in national multifamily real estate development—today announced the groundbreaking of Alta Wildhorse Ranch, its newest luxury residential community in Austin, Texas. While Wood Partners is no stranger to the Austin market, Alta Wildhorse Ranch stands out as the company's first standalone townhome community, offering additional privacy and convenience for future residents. With construction currently underway, Alta Wildhorse Ranch is scheduled to open in Spring 2023 with pre-leasing expected to begin early next year.

Located directly off Highway 290 and Texas SH-130, Alta Wildhorse Ranch will offer residents easy access to a variety of downtown Austin's top retail, entertainment, and dining options, as well as many of the area's leading employers including Samsung and Tesla. For those looking to take advantage of the city's unique "Hill Country" landscape, the community will also be adjacent to Austin's largest park, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, which provides outdoor enthusiasts with hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, volleyball courts and more.

"As growth within Austin continues to boom, we are thrilled to break ground on Alta Wildhorse Ranch, Wood Partners' first standalone for-rent townhome development," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Wildhorse Ranch represents our fifth project currently under construction in the Austin market, and we are excited to expand our product type to for-rent townhomes to meet the evolving needs of our residents."

At completion, the property will be comprised of 266 townhomes with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Featuring high-end, modern interiors, each townhome will come fully outfitted with a variety of luxurious finishes including stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops, tile backsplash, 42" cabinets, and wood-style flooring, as well as full-sized in-unit washer and dryers. For added convenience and security, all townhomes will also have private yards, as well as attached garages.

Throughout Alta Wildhorse Ranch, residents will be able to enjoy an array of top-tier community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a dog park. The property will also feature a community clubroom highlighted by a state-of-the-art fitness center, conference and entertainment spaces, and a business center.

As the Austin area continues to expand, residents of Alta Wildhorse Ranch will be conveniently located near several exciting developments, including Wildhorse Ranch, a new 1,450-acre planned community known as "The New Edge of Austin." Situated in Austin's New Tech Corridor, the forthcoming development will soon offer parks, shops, and offices for residents to enjoy. In addition, a proposed rail station and two public elementary schools are being finalized to benefit families throughout the community.

