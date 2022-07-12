SETWorks Acquires EDoc, Modernizing Data Management For Iowa Disability Service Providers

The deal expands SETWorks disability service management software across the state, improving service delivery, outcomes.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SETWorks, an established provider of software for the disability service industry, today announced its acquisition of EDoc, the leading electronic documentation platform for Iowa intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) service agencies. SETWorks purchased EDoc from Imagine the Possibilities, an Iowa I/DD service provider.

Over 50 Iowa providers serving 5,100 individuals use EDoc to manage individual records, documentation, and billing. With this acquisition, SETWorks becomes the largest I/DD software provider in Iowa. The deal brings SETWorks' modern, disability service management platform and industry expertise to Iowa providers of all sizes.

"SETWorks invests in every state we serve to ensure our system works well for providers," said SETWorks Co-CEO David Lindell. "We've already made significant investments in the state of Iowa, and with this acquisition, we gain a great partner and opportunity to make an even larger impact in Iowa."

"We're excited for the fruits of our labor to provide a top-of-the-line solution for Iowa providers, and seamlessly onboard so many organizations," said SETWorks Co-CEO Henri McCracken. "We aspire to become the de-facto solution for Iowa."

Together, SETWorks and Imagine the Possibilities will transform service delivery by providing I/DD agencies with data insights and solutions needed for today's challenges.

"Post-pandemic, providers must do more with less," said Tiffany Higgins, COO of Imagine the Possibilities. "Iowa providers need a flexible, easy to use platform so less time is spent documenting and more time is spent providing quality services — and SETWorks provides that."

"SETWorks shares our values and vision, and is committed to taking care of EDoc customers," said Imagine the Possibilities CEO Todd Seifert. "Partnering with SETWorks allows us to focus on our core mission, while accomplishing our goal of modernizing data management for EDoc customers."

EDoc will be retired over the next 12 months with customers having the option to switch to SETWorks. SETWorks and Imagine the Possibilities communicated these changes to EDoc customers before publicly announcing the acquisition.

SETWorks has longstanding relationships with the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), Iowa Medicaid Enterprise (IME), and Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP). Through these relationships SETWorks will continue to adapt the SETWorks platform to serve and empower Iowa providers.

About SETWorks

SETWorks connects people and information systems across the U.S. dedicated to empowering organizations serving individuals with disabilities. Recognized for state-based innovation, SETWorks equips direct care providers with an intuitive platform for delivering care, and organizations with clear insight and reduced administrative burden. SETWorks offers an integrated network of solutions to help manage day-to-day functions as well as a team of committed industry experts. For more information visit SETWorks.com.

