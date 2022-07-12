RainFocus Hires New Chief People Officer To Drive Culture and Innovation

Susan Hanson joins RainFocus to oversee the company's people strategy and refine strategic business initiatives

LEHI, Utah, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its newest executive leadership hire, Susan Hanson , as chief people officer. In this role, Susan will support the company's growth, drive culture and innovation, and oversee the people strategy, ensuring the right talent is in place to continue to deliver unmatched client experiences.

Hanson joins RainFocus from Provation, the leading provider of clinical documentation healthcare software and SaaS solutions, where she was vice president of human resources for five years. Hanson has over 20 years of people-leading experience and has helped grow several businesses by building and developing HR disciplines, including performance management, talent attraction, employee engagement, and rewards and recognition.

"I'm thrilled to join RainFocus at a time where the company is seeing rapid growth," Hanson said. "I look forward to enhancing RainFocus' internal initiatives and working closely with leadership to introduce new processes that complement the company's business goals as we continue to scale our workforce."

"At RainFocus, we have a strong commitment to our employees, company culture, and our clients," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "Our employees are our foundation, and Susan will enable us to drive a strong organization and ensure we continue to provide exceptional experiences for our employees and clients."

Hiring Hanson as the company's new chief people officer enables RainFocus to reach new heights as it has seen a 126% increase in headcount over the last 12 months, and focus on important initiatives, allowing employees to thrive and succeed. It showcases RainFocus' continued investment in its employees and clients.

Hanson resides in Minneapolis with her husband and three children. Outside of work, she likes spending time with her family and friends and visiting her cabin in northern Minnesota. She enjoys four-wheeling, swimming, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing.

