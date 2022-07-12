Pelican Products Names Mike Davis Group CEO of Peli BioThermal

TORRANCE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems, lighting systems, and rugged outdoor gear, has appointed Mike Davis as group CEO of its Peli BioThermal Division, the life science industry's partner from discovery to distribution.

"I'm honored to join and lead Peli BioThermal into the next chapter of success," said Mr. Davis. "From the breadth of our passive, temperature-controlled portfolio of shippers and rental programs to our 19-site (and growing) global service network, we're clearly the foremost partner for the cold chain logistics shipments for the life science industry. I look forward to working with our customers, which include 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide."

Davis comes to Pelican with over 20 years of experience driving long-term profitability through proven strategies in multi-unit franchising, B2B, B2C, eCommerce/DTC/3PL, digital, and media. In his new role as group CEO, he will be responsible for Peli BioThermal's success and growth, brand vision and go-to-market strategy. He will focus on developing strategic initiatives and setting business objectives to ensure profitability and will directly oversee operations, product development and life cycle, business development, sales, and marketing initiatives. Davis will build on and lead a best-in-class organization which includes resources to service key geographies, customers, and market sectors with an emphasis on ethical leadership and decision-making. Davis will report to CEO of Pelican Products, Phil Gyori.

"I feel very fortunate to have Mike joining us at this pivotal time. The sky is the limit for this business, and Mike is an experienced executive with a great track record of building companies and helping transform them from good to great," said Mr. Gyori.

Davis most recently served as CEO of VALPAK where he improved shareholder value by tackling complex concepts, accessed business opportunities, and addressed and reset goals/strategies. Prior to that he held executive positions at Valpak, Napster (Rhapsody International), TPG Capital, Cinram, Alliance Entertainment, and Universal Music Group.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, entertainment, and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 27 countries, with 23 international sales offices and eleven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. and the division which manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for the healthcare industry, does business worldwide under the brand Peli BioThermal. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

Peli BioThermal offers the widest range of temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. The company's products ensure that delicate biological materials arrive intact and effective, despite exterior environments. Peli BioThermal is dedicated to developing innovative products designed to fulfill the complex needs of the global life sciences industry. Peli BioThermal's customers benefit from its extensive expertise in ensuring that temperature stability is maintained throughout the distribution chain. The company also offers a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management. Peli BioThermal is a division of Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. For more information, visit pelibiothermal.com .

