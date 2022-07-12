ImmuneID Announces Appointment of Pam Stetkiewicz, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

COO of Arbor Biotechnologies, former NIBR, Editas biotech executive brings extensive drug and portfolio development expertise to the Board

Designee of Company's Largest Investor ARCH Venture Partners

WALTHAM, Mass., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuneID, a biopharmaceutical company that leverages existing antibody responses to rapidly unveil the complexities of the immune system and reveal pathways leading to precise, transformative therapies, today announced the appointment of Pam Stetkiewicz, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors as a representative of ARCH Venture Partners. Dr. Stetkiewicz currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Arbor Biotechnologies and brings more than 20 years of biotech experience in portfolio management and strategic alliance development.

"I am excited to welcome Pam to ImmuneID's Board of Directors as a representative of longstanding partner and investor, ARCH Venture Partners," said James S. Scibetta, Chief Executive Officer of ImmuneID. "Pam's background in immunology and considerable experience in developing and driving business development strategies in the biotech and pharmaceutical landscapes make her a vital addition to our Board and source of counsel for the company as a whole."

Prior to Arbor Biotechnologies, Dr. Stetkiewicz served as Senior Vice President, Global Program Leader at Flagship Pioneering Medicines. In addition, Dr. Stetkiewicz served as Vice President, Program and Alliance Management at Editas Medicine, where she was responsible for building the development organization, forming collaborations, and notably leading the IND filing for the first in vivo CRISPR therapeutic EDIT-101. Previously, Dr. Stetkiewicz held leadership and senior management roles over 13 years at the Novartis Institutes of BioMedical Research (NIBR) across science, alliance, project and portfolio management, including her last role as Executive Director, Strategic Alliances. Dr. Stetkiewicz received her Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University and a B.S. from the University of Rhode Island.

"Pam brings tremendous experience in drug development and business strategy with leading biotechs and science-based organizations, and we are pleased to have her representing ARCH Venture Partners on the Board," said Robert Nelsen, co-founder and Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners. "Pam's skills and experience will be valuable in getting therapeutics to patients."

"ImmuneID is making great strides in the immunology landscape by advancing understanding of disease mechanisms for the development of precision therapeutics," said Dr. Stetkiewicz. "I'm thrilled to join ImmuneID's Board of Directors at this important time for the company and look forward to collaborating with the Board and leadership to guide the business strategy in alignment with the advancement of the aiSPIRE platform towards the goal of uncovering the complexities of the human immune system for the benefit of patients."

Dr. Stetkiewicz joins the ImmuneID Board alongside Christoph Westphal, M.D., Ph.D., Partner, Longwood Fund; Ittai Harel, Managing Partner, Pitango Healthtech Fund; Peter Hutt, Senior Counsel, Covington & Burling LLP; Dan Janney, Managing Partner, Alta Partners; Steve Kafka, Ph.D., Managing Partner, Section 32; and James S. Scibetta, CEO and Director, ImmuneID.

About ImmuneID

ImmuneID is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rapidly illuminating and untangling the complexities of the immune system leading to precise, transformative therapies for the most challenging conditions in autoimmunity and other serious diseases. Our aiSPIRE (AI for Screening and Profiling Immune REactivity) platform screens billions of antibody-target interactions while applying AI to develop a better understanding of disease biology, identify disease-driving pathways, and meaningfully segment patient populations to discover novel clinical targets and predict personalized routes of disease progression. Founded in 2020 by Longwood Fund, ImmuneID is backed by top-tier biotechnology venture investors, including Alexandria Venture Investments, Alta Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, In-Q-Tel, Pitango Healthtech Fund, Section 32, Tekla Capital Management and Xfund. To learn more, please visit immuneidrx.com or engage with us on LinkedIn and @ImmuneID on Twitter.

