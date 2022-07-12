Diamond Braces Selects EOB and ERA Automation Software by Zentist

Remit AI Will be Implemented Across 52 Dental Practices to Reduce Insurance Claim Denials and Accounts Receivable

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 -- Zentist today announced that Diamond Braces, a leading provider of world-class, affordable braces and Invisalign® for children, teens, and adults, is implementing the company's Remit AI software in all 52 of its affiliated practices. Diamond Braces has office locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and is known for adopting cutting-edge technology.

Remit AI leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning technologies to consolidate and normalize explanation of benefits (EOB) and electronic remittance advice (ERA) data into user-friendly claim payments for revenue cycle management (RCM) teams.

"We partnered with Zentist because they provide the most advanced RCM technology platform in the dental industry for EOB and ERA automation," said Victoriya Demianenko, Vice President of Operations at Diamond Braces. "With Remit AI, we are able to optimize our insurance payment posting and improve AR by better managing denials. In addition, we will be leveraging their payment data analytics for enhancing our insurance benefits verification and claims submission functions."

"We are excited to partner with Diamond Braces, one of the leaders in providing children and adults with affordable orthodontic treatment in the New York Tri-state area. Diamond Braces applies the most rigorous criteria in selecting technology vendors so I'm proud that Remit AI is their solution of choice for improving revenue cycle management," said Ato Kasymov, Zentist Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Zentist

At a time when dental businesses lose an estimated $2.1 billion due to legacy billing systems, Zentist leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to place otherwise tedious dental insurance billing tasks on autopilot – notably through its Remit AI software. Fully scalable to meet the more complex billing needs of the modern dental industry, Zentist's software minimizes human error, maximizes insurance payout, provides advanced analytics on revenue, and improves the patient-provider relationship. To learn more, visit www.zentist.io .

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign® Provider, is a leader in high-quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by its principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. For more information, visit www.diamondbraces.com

