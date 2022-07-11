New Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room Scheduled to Open at Harrah's New Orleans this Fall

Encompassing more than 10,000 square feet, the world-class sportsbook and poker room will offer sports fans and poker players in Louisiana an unrivaled gaming and entertainment experience

NEW ORLEANS and LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced that both the ultra-modern, new Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room at Harrah's New Orleans are scheduled to open this Fall. The openings are part of the ongoing $325 million transformation of Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook features four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, and a spectacular video and audio system. The sportsbook will be located next to the largest poker room in Louisiana, a 5,000-square-foot space boasting 20 poker tables and complimentary tableside beverages.

"Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States," said Dan Real, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. "This first-class sportsbook will offer an unmatched game-day experience for Louisiana's passionate sports fans and our many visitors to the area. At Caesars, we recognize how important sports, entertainment, and hospitality are to Louisiana, and this sportsbook will showcase our continued commitment to the state and its people."

"The World Series of Poker brand represents the ultimate poker experience and it's only fitting we open a poker room that matches its legacy," said Samir Mowad, General Manager, Harrah's New Orleans. "We'll accomplish this by providing a best-in-class place for players to enjoy our games while generating a competitive buzz that builds camaraderie and creates a thrilling sense of victory for our winners."

Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans will provide sports fans the opportunity to watch and bet on games in a luxurious environment worthy of a Caesar. A 147-foot video screen and state-of-the-art, high-powered audio system will ensure customers don't miss a single play and have continual access to up-to-the-second odds. In addition to seating for 140 patrons, the sportsbook will also feature a multi-display Fan Cave with a private viewing experience for up to 10 people, and a massive bar to accommodate 28 more sports fans.

The newly-designed poker room will offer several exciting varieties of live poker, appealing to both recreational players and seasoned pros. The competition will heat up on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays when weekly poker tournaments will be held. The room will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The arrival of Caesars Sportsbook and the World Series of Poker Room builds upon Caesars' longstanding legacy of delivering unequaled sports and entertainment experiences in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. In addition to investing millions of dollars at Harrah's New Orleans, Caesars is also rebuilding its Lake Charles resort to soon reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles and is constructing a new sportsbook at Horseshoe Bossier City.

Caesars has local partnerships with the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, and LSU Athletics, and has a historic 20-year, exclusive naming rights deal with the Saints for the Caesars Superdome, the future home of Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

All bets at the sportsbook and live gaming at the poker room at Harrah's New Orleans earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits through Caesars Rewards, the industry-leading customer loyalty program. Caesars Rewards members have access to unforgettable VIP experiences at Caesars destinations throughout the country and in Louisiana with partners like the Saints, Pelicans, and LSU.

For more information on the transformation of Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans, please visit www.caesars.com/caesars-new-orleans.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Harrah's New Orleans Casino and Hotel Harrah's New Orleans Casino opened in October 1999 on Canal Street in the heart of downtown New Orleans, just steps away from The French Quarter. It is the area's only land-based casino with more than 115,000 sq. ft. of gaming, including more than 1,400 slot machines, 130 table games and a 20-table poker room. In 2006, Harrah's New Orleans opened a 450-room luxury hotel, located on Poydras Street adjacent to the casino. Harrah's New Orleans is part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. For more information, please visit harrahsneworleans.com

About World Series of Poker:

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.5 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2021, the event attracted 127,075 entrants to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $237 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. In 2022, the WSOP will take place on The Las Vegas Strip for the first time ever at Bally's, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

