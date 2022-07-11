Get in Bed with Blu Dot

Blu Dot launches their new bedding line, significantly expanding the company's soft goods offerings, including sheet sets, duvet sets, quilts, shams, and throws.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebrated Minneapolis-based home furnishing and décor brand Blu Dot will debut its first complete bedding collection — a carefully curated line of sheets and bed coverings that marks a major move into the soft goods market for the company. This new collection continues the brand's quarter-century commitment to simple, fresh, modern design that is high-quality yet accessible, while also signaling a willingness to expand and engage with new audiences. Affordably priced from $125 - $325 the collection will be available starting July 11th online at bludot.com and in-stores for home delivery.

"At Blu Dot we have always offered bedroom furniture, and many of our products feature smart, cozy fabrics, so bedding seemed a natural next step. This collection fits perfectly and naturally complements our existing bedroom assortment,'" said John Christakos, co-founder and CEO of Blu Dot. "It marks a significant expansion for our brand, and one that we excitedly embrace as part of our continued twenty-five-year mission to bring original designs to as many people's homes as possible."

The new bedding line includes Blu Dot's first ever sheets in Egyptian Cotton Percale and Stone Washed Linen to an assortment of duvets, quilts, and throws. The collection's high-quality cotton and soft linens are effortlessly worn in and softer than soft, providing a laid-back vibe and luxurious comfort. Soft textures in an assortment of shades offer a wealth of possible combinations for a personalized touch.

Blu Dot's bedding collection continues the company's tradition of risk-taking when it comes to color. Rather than the traditional pastel options, the collection features bold, saturated hues that add a pop of color to any room. The textures were developed to accent the quality of the fabric through details such as Popple's textured finish or Ripple's elegant stitching details. Each piece was made in a long-standing, family-owned mill in Portugal that respects the culture's time-honored techniques while using modern technologies.

Two new sheet sets

The Egyptian Cotton "Percale Sheet Set" available in white, charcoal, loden green and grey blue

The "Stone Washed Linen Sheet Set" available in white, charcoal, loden green and grey blue

Five new duvet sets

The Egyptian Cotton "Percale Duvet Set" available in available in white, charcoal, loden green and grey blue

The "Stone Washed Linen Duvet Set" available in white, charcoal, loden green and grey blue

The cotton waffle weave "Cascade Duvet Set" available in white, charcoal, loden green and tomato

The textured linen "Popple Duvet Set" available in white, charcoal and grey blue

The 100% cotton "Kimball Stripe Duvet Set" available in white/putty, charcoal/putty and loden green/putty

Five new bed covers

The linen "Ester Quilt Set" available in charcoal, loden green, tomato and mustard

The textured, 100% cotton "Canfield Stripe Quilt Set" available in tomato and navy

The stitched linen "Ripple Coverlet Set" available in white, charcoal and grey blue

The heavy "Rainy Linen Throw" available in putty, charcoal, mustard and tomato

The heavy-knit "Marais Linen Throw" available in two color mixes

ABOUT BLU DOT

Blu Dot was established in 1997 by three college friends—two architects and a sculptor—in a 300-square-foot space in Minneapolis. Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor set out to democratize good design by making beautifully crafted furniture and accessories based on modernist principles easy to acquire and enjoy. Today, led by Christakos and Blanks, Blu Dot offers a wide array of products and in 2018 was awarded the National Design Award from Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. In addition to their online shop at bludot.com, the brand has retail stores in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, with five new locations slated to open in 2022. Blu Dot's work has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art, the Centre Pompidou, and Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, and their book "Less is More (Difficult): 20 Years of Design at Blu Dot'' was released by Rizzoli in 2018 and chronicles the evolution of the brand. Now in its 25th year, Blu Dot remains deeply connected to its hometown of Minneapolis as well as its mission of making good design accessible.

