NorthRock Partners Launches NorthRock X, Financial and Lifestyle Advisory Firm Dedicated to Supporting Athletes and Entertainers

NBA Legend Tony Parker to Continue as Founding Partner, Veteran Sports Business Executive Aaron Ryan Named President

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthRock Partners is announcing NorthRock X, a new division of NorthRock dedicated to supporting athletes and entertainers through a first of its kind Personal Office® and suite of financial and lifestyle services. NorthRock X builds on the trusted financial services expertise of NorthRock Partners with a team of experienced advisors who understand the demands and complexities of the sports and entertainment industries, providing additional services and guidance exclusively tailored to meet the needs of a growing roster of superstar clients. The new division has brought on veteran sports business executive Aaron Ryan as their new President. Ryan will work alongside NBA legend and Founding Partner Tony Parker to continue growing NorthRock X as the team provides support and trusted counsel to the world's most coveted athletes, entertainers and business executives.

NorthRock Partners CEO Rob Nelson, NBA Legend and NorthRock X Founding Partner Tony Parker and NorthRock X President Aaron Ryan (PRNewswire)

NorthRock X is a first of its kind financial and lifestyle advisory firm dedicated to professional athletes, executives and entertainers. With over 140 clients across the globe, NorthRock X creates a Personal Office experience, delivering advice and services uniquely tailored to meet each client's individual needs. Through a trusted team of advisors who partner seamlessly with agents, business managers, family and other key stakeholders within a client's inner circle, NorthRock X is dedicated to providing expert guidance, customized services and bespoke lifestyle management tools that meet the needs of today's elite athletes and entertainers, empowering them to focus on their craft.

"I couldn't be more excited to join NorthRock and to partner with Rob and Tony to continue to empower athletes through comprehensive advice and coaching," said new President Aaron Ryan. "The life of the modern athlete is continuously more complex, with greater demands, and in turn greater opportunities than ever before. NorthRock X is the right partner to help these elite individuals see their success live beyond the field of play."

In his new role as President of NorthRock X, Aaron will provide leadership and vision to one of the fastest growing segments of business for NorthRock Partners, with an eye towards providing clients with exceptional business and financial services while also being at the forefront of culture, technology and social impact. Aaron is leading a team of experienced professionals who understand the nuances of today's media landscape and can maximize opportunity while simplifying complexity, helping elite performers reach their potential and build a lasting impact.

Prior to joining NorthRock X as President, Aaron Ryan was the first Commissioner & President of Overtime Elite (OTE), the global basketball league for the next generation of athletes and fans. In the first full year of the league, Overtime Elite produced incredible results, including hire NCAA Championship Coach Kevin Ollie, the construction of a 103,000 square-foot state of the art facility in 6 months, and signing of 27 elite athletes, three of which have signed with NBA teams going into NBA Summer League. Prior to Overtime Elite, Ryan served as Chief Operating Officer at Relevant Sports, the operator of the International Champion Cup, where he oversaw all internal business functions, focusing on the continued growth of the largest privately owned soccer company in North America and Asia. This followed a notable 22-year career at the National Basketball Association, where he helped manage business operations of numerous properties within the league, including USA Basketball and the NBA 2K League, the first official esports league operated by an American professional sports league now in its 5th season.

"Aaron understands the business of sports and the athlete mentality better than almost anyone, and we are thrilled to have him lead this new venture for NorthRock," said NorthRock Partners CEO Rob Nelson. "Together with Tony, NorthRock X will be the preeminent partner for those looking to elevate the way they invest, give back, and ultimately live."

"Today's athletes understand that the success we create while we play can continue to live on and pay dividends for ourselves, our families and our communities if we partner with the right people, plan ahead and make great investments," Parker said. "I'm excited to team up with Aaron because he brings a wealth of experience and relationships, but more than anything, understands the culture and wants to empower our clients, from athletes to entertainers to executives, to be exceptional in every capacity."

About NorthRock Partners:

NorthRock Partners is a financial and lifestyle advisory firm committed to helping exceptional people live exceptional lives. Through our Personal Office® experience, NorthRock seamlessly delivers advice and services uniquely tailored to give clients more time to make the impact they want on the world and live their best life. With over $4 billion in assets under management and clients across the globe, NorthRock is in the top 1% of registered investment advisory firms in the country. For almost 30 years NorthRock's advisors have put the client at the center of everything they do — delivering unparalleled advice and unique services equipping each individual to reach their potential.

Disclosure:

NorthRock X is a trademark owned and used by NorthRock Partners LLC. All investment advisory and Personal Office® services are provided by and through NorthRock Partners LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply any particular level of skill or training.

Media Contact: Tatiana Winograd, tatiana@mileskennedy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NorthRock Partners