LMS365 Freemium - Learning accessible to anyone

Create an accessible and engaging learning culture to attract, retain and develop talent. LMS365 Freemium offers a learning solution that fits your current Microsoft environment with the option to scale seamlessly and securely alongside your business.

In a growing business, you have to prioritize both the professional and personal journeys your people are on. It can be challenging to build and nurture a learning culture to support those journeys — from finding time and resources to creating content and courses. That's why we've launched LMS365 Freemium, our free integrated learning platform packed with the full benefits to onboard, train, and develop your team — and scale your organization.

We know that the modern workplace is constantly in flux. Hybrid work has broadened the scope of employees' locations, time zones, and unique experiences. So, when it comes to keeping them connected — not just to the business but to each other — we believe that having a future-ready learning platform at your fingertips keeps learning flowing freely and business moving forward.

As the only learning management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, you get a solution that fully integrates with your preferred collaborative platforms from day one. Simply create the learning environment that fits your digital workspace based on your organization's needs — to keep real-time pace with real-time growth.

Boost knowledge-sharing and encourage upskilling

Worse than a lack of practical resources is a lack of mental resources. Small and medium-sized businesses often have people fatigued by multi-tasking, adapting, and reacting. We want to change that narrative.

Because LMS365 Freemium is built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, employees are empowered to learn whenever they want, wherever they are. In their own flow of work. This means you can embrace a continuous learning model that supports resilience, eliminates bottlenecks, and breaks down knowledge barriers while encouraging engagement and upskilling.

This idea — democratized learning — gives people the ability to learn at their own pace and the confidence to share what they know. It's grassroots learning for grassroots growth.

Investing time to gain time

For over-booked, over-worked managers, implementing training and learning can be a burden. With LMS365 Freemium, there's an initial time investment in authoring courses and programs. But from there, learning becomes collaborative, engaging, and automated. How?

You can find subject matter experts (SMEs) in your team to create and curate content all within the familiar Microsoft environment. That relieves the workload from any one person and supports a broader, more inclusive perspective on learning.

Plus, LMS365 Freemium has the full benefits of our solution, so you get actionable insights to help ensure your employees grow, succeed, and even stay compliant. By analysing learners' data, you can consistently improve the learner experience.

LMS365 grows with your business

As your business grows and your team continues to evolve, your learning and development goals will probably change. With LMS365 Freemium, we set out to make the full benefits of our platform truly accessible — free forever but ready to scale with your needs.

You can unleash your employees' unique expertise, experience, and perspectives — all with a platform that inspires curiosity, creativity, and collaboration. Each and every day.

For more information go to: https://lms365.com/lms365-freemium/

