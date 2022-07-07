Prominent Legislative and Policy Strategist Laurie Rubiner Joins Kelley Drye, Bolstering Government Relations and Public Policy Practice

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP today announced that Senior Government Relations Counsel Laurie Rubiner has joined the firm. Drawing from her extensive experience in the U.S. Senate and the national public policy arena, Laurie will provide Kelley Drye clients with strategic guidance and counseling, devise and implement comprehensive advocacy campaigns, and help build coalitions with allied stakeholders.

"As politics grows increasingly partisan, it's more important than ever for our clients to have strategic partners that can advocate for them on both sides of the aisle," said Paul Rosenthal, co-chair of the Government Relations and Public Policy practice group. "Laurie's strong bi-partisan background, political acumen, and understanding of the inner workings of Congress will benefit our clients across a range of industries."

In the U.S. Senate, Laurie served as Chief of Staff to Senator Richard Blumenthal (D); Legislative Director to Senator Hillary Clinton (D); and Legislative Assistant to the late Senator John Chafee (R). Recently, Laurie served as Special Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee for the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Prior to joining Kelley Drye, she was Executive Vice President for Domestic Programs at the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids – where she formulated, supervised, and managed the Campaign's U.S. programs. She has held senior positions with several national policy organizations, including as vice president for Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), where she led the organization's implementation of national and state strategies for improved public policies through government relations, grassroots organizing, litigation, and political affairs. She also served as a director at the New America Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C., and as vice president for public policy at the National Partnership for Women & Families.

"During my career, I have been able to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on key legislative and policy issues, and I'm eager to translate my experience into solving real world business problems for our clients," said Laurie. "It's also great to be able to reconnect with the people that I started my career in Washington with, as I worked in the government relations group at Collier Shannon prior to their merger with Kelley Drye."

Laurie received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and is admitted to practice in the state of New York.

