~Pourri, from the makers of Poo~Pourri, launch odor elimination innovation and limited-edition, exclusive scents at Target

The expansion marks the brand's national distribution of its plant-based odor elimination innovations for odor issues of many kinds

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ~Pourri, from the makers of Poo~Pourri, announced their expansion in Target with the launch of limited-edition, exclusive to Target scents of Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Home~Pourri Air + Fabric Odor Eliminating Spray and first-of-its-kind Home~Pourri Air + Room Odor Eliminating Candle which is scientifically proven to eliminate odors without the use of synthetic fragrance. The addition of these limited time scents in the Candle aisle follows the brand's increased presence in Target's Air Care aisle last month, with expanded scent offerings of cult-classic Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray and newly launched Home~Pourri Air + Fabric Odor Eliminating Spray.

~Pourri logo (PRNewsfoto/~Pourri) (PRNewswire)

New scents will be available on an endcap in Candle aisle for a limited time only in-stores, at select Target locations, and online include:

Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray in Jasmine Coconut Vanilla, Amber Neroli & Jasmine Ivy Leaves Tonka ( $9.99 , 2 oz.)

Home~Pourri Air + Fabric Odor Eliminating Spray in Grapefruit Orange Zest, Neroli Green Leaves Tonka, Almond Coconut Vanilla & Lily Ivy Leaves Sandalwood ( $9.99 , 11 oz.)

Home~Pourri Air + Room Odor Eliminating Candle in Grapefruit Orange Zest, Neroli Green Leaves Tonka, Almond Coconut Vanilla & Lily Ivy Leaves Sandalwood ( $14.99 , 7.5 oz.)

"Earlier this year, we announced that ~Pourri was busting out of the bathroom and tackling stigmas around all types of odors with new, plant-based formulas that perform just as well, if not better than their chemical competitors," said founder and CEO Suzy Batiz. "The Target shopper deserves a healthier choice that actually works by eliminating odor at the source, so we're thrilled for them to discover our latest innovations in multiple locations within Target."

Since its inception in 2007, the brand has sold well over 100 million Poo~Pourri bottles, has over 100,000 five-star reviews, is sold in over 50,000 retail locations across 56 countries, and has over 350 million video views. In addition, earlier this year, ~Pourri announced a new and ever-expanding product portfolio to further their mission to bring levity to a world weighed down by toxic odors, stigmas, and ingredients, while eliminating funky odors everywhere with its safe, plant-based formulas.

~Pourri's expanded offerings will be available in select Target stores and on Target.com, as well as through all of Target's delivery and pick-up options.

About ~Pourri :

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is an odor elimination company that removes unpleasant scents from the home, body and beyond to ensure that all aspects of life smell wayyy better—without the funk of toxic ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are made to be household, earth, and family friendly. Formulated with natural ingredients, ~Pourri products are guaranteed to perform better than other plant based and chemical alternatives. ~Pourri offerings are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, CVS, Target, Ulta, Walgreen's, Walmart, and more. To learn more, visit www.pourri.com.

