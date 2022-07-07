Lawsuit Filed Over Report Showing Lead, Asbestos Present At Goodfellow Complex in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court alleging countless people suffered long-term exposure to lead, asbestos and other known cancer-causing substances while working at the Goodfellow Federal Complex in St. Louis, MO.

The class action alleges that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) had long known that the Goodfellow Complex was contaminated, and yet allowed workers to be exposed to seriously hazardous substances for prolonged periods of time.

According to the suit, thousands of federal workers were in the facility daily, some for decades. The lawsuit also alleges employees were only made aware of the hazardous environment in 2019 after the Office of Inspector General of the GSA issued a scathing report. This report stated the GSA "did not take adequate action to protect tenants, contractors, and visitors from hazards at the Goodfellow complex due to ineffective environmental management programs, policies, and guidance."

The report further stated the GSA spent millions to study this problem, beginning as early as 2002, and yet did nothing once it learned of these conditions. The United States failed to properly protect these workers or even provide hazard pay for these conditions, to which they were entitled.

"Knowing their government willingly and knowingly exposed them to serious health problems shocked and disgusted thousands of employees," said attorney Kiley Grombacher. "That these individuals now have to bring a lawsuit to help them cope with the long-term medical problems they will likely suffer is unbelievable. The list of potential health problems due to this exposure is as extensive as it is tragic."

The lead plaintiff in this case worked at the Goodfellow Complex for 17 years and now faces a potentially painful future with his extensive exposure to several harmful substances.

The case is Matthew Medder et al. v. The United States of America, U.S. Federal Court, Case 1:21-cv-02325-KCD.

