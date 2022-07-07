Continu Earns #1 Spot in the Learning Experience Platform and Corporate LMS Categories on G2

The learning platform company reviewed by over 300 users also garnered six other G2 honors in the Summer 2022 report.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continu , the modern and intuitive learning platform that empowers users for continuous growth by consolidating training at a single source, announced today that it had scored the highest G2 Satisfaction Score in the learning experience platform and corporate learning management system categories for Summer 2022.

This recognition reflects the company's core value of customer first. This acknowledgement reinforces its mission and inspires the Continu team to further invest in being responsive to customers. The primary reasons for Continu's high ratings included ease of use, intuitive organization, ability to track progress in real time, and adaptability, according to the G2 reviews.

In addition to the satisfaction awards, Continu earned honors in the following quarterly categories: Best Usability, Highest User Adoption, Best Relationships, Best Estimated ROI, Momentum Leader, and Leader. It is the fourth consecutive quarter that the company has earned the Leader award, which demonstrates the company's consistency in customer service and product performance.

"At Continu, our most deep-rooted value is being 'customer first'. Seeing our users rank us highly on G2 and consistently naming us the leader in our industry is simply remarkable. This furthers our mission to help build and redefine learning cultures in more organizations worldwide," said Continu CEO Scott Burgess. "Our team works diligently to listen to every customer to ensure we build solutions to solve specific learning challenges. Today, we are very grateful for all of our customers for their advocacy and ongoing support of Continu."

On G2, products with high satisfaction and market presence are considered leaders in the industry. The Best Relationship category recognition also reflects Continu's customer-first vision. Factors such as "quality of support" and "ease of doing business with" determine results within this category. Continu also earned a 100 buyer engagement score, which is part of the market presence scoring.

Continu is a leading modern learning platform built to help companies train and upskill their teams, partners, and customers. With robust features and enterprise-grade security, Continu helps both admins and learners to keep learning on track. Founded in 2012, Continu consolidates several learning tool needs into one simple yet high-powered source.

