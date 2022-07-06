Zotec Partners Adds Medical Director, Boosting Commitment to Support Health Care Practices' Success

Health Care Leader to Serve as Key Advisor to Emergency Medicine Clients

CARMEL, Ind., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), a leader in technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare revenue cycle management solutions to optimize financial experiences, announces the company has engaged Mohak (Mo) Davé, MD, FACEP as Emergency Medicine Medical Director. The announcement signals the company's ongoing commitment to support health care providers with the people, processes, and technology to enhance the financial experience for their practices and patients.

"Zotec is dedicated to delivering industry-leading support and services to enhance the business performance of our more than 21,000 healthcare providers nationwide," said T. Scott Law, founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "Dr. Davé has vast experience and knowledge as an emergency physician and in leading emergency medical departments, which will contribute to our clients' success and vitality. He will be a strong and welcome addition to the Zotec team, adding value and expertise to our already robust set of resources."

As Emergency Medicine Medical Director, Dr. Davé will contract with Zotec and serve as a key advisor to the company and its emergency medicine clients. He will continue to serve as president and CEO of Georgia Emergency Department Services (GEDS), where he currently leads more than 85 physicians and advanced practice providers and supports over 200,000 patients annually. During his tenure with GEDS, he has led an organizational expansion to become the largest independent emergency medicine group in the state.

"Dr. Davé has proven himself as a highly-effective and distinguished emergency department leader and practicing physician," added Victor Sarkissian, EVP of emergency and hospitalist medicine at Zotec. "With these experiences, he'll expand on Zotec's work to bring in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience to guide practice growth and excellence for our emergency medicine clients."

Dr. Davé has worked in emergency medicine for the past two decades where he received many honors, including Emergency Department Medical Director of the Year from the Georgia College of Emergency Physicians. He is also a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, National Association of EMS Physicians, Emergency Department Practice Management Association and the Medical Association of Georgia. He holds a doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and a bachelor of science degree in political science and chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I am thrilled to join the Zotec team at such a significant time for the company and our emergency medicine clients," said Dr. Davé. "Zotec has assembled an impressive set of solutions and services to support providers in navigating the business of healthcare and enhancing the patient financial experience. I look forward to building on this momentum at Zotec so that our clients can continue to give the best care to their patients."

Zotec Partners (Zotec) is the country's largest, privately held provider of patient engagement, revenue cycle and practice management solutions for healthcare practices and their patients. Supporting more than 120 million medical encounters annually, Zotec's progressive technology solutions, data-driven tools and industry-leading client support transforms the financial capabilities for more than 25,000 healthcare providers nationwide. Our powerful revenue cycle resources enable patients with a more seamless and fulfilling bill care experience, leading to peak revenue optimization for healthcare providers. Learn more about Zotec and stay up-to-date on Twitter or LinkedIn.

