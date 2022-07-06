One Earth Rising™ Appoints Bronson Lingamfelter as Chief Operating Officer

Lingamfelter Takes Responsibility for the Leading Web 3 Gaming Platform's Business and Operations, Finance and Go-to-Market Strategies

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Earth Rising P.B.C., a purpose-driven Web 3 video game development and entertainment company that transforms great game experiences into meaningful social outcomes, today announced that it has appointed Bronson Lingamfelter as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Lingamfelter will oversee all aspects of the company's business and operations, including finance and go-to-market strategies. Lingamfelter is a proven startup operations and strategic business growth leader with a passion for innovation and building revenue.

Bronson Lingamfelter, Chief Operating Officer, One Earth Rising (PRNewswire)

"Bronson's decision to move from trusted advisor to COO is a massive win for One Earth Rising, our investors and, most of all, the millions of players that enjoy our games," said One Earth Rising founder and CEO Jan Roessner. "Bronson has taken many companies from zero to exit and knows how to build and scale strong, successful market leaders. I couldn't be more excited for his onboard and leadership."

Lingamfelter's appointment coincides with One Earth Rising's official market launch and the opening of its Series A. Since its founding in 2019, One Earth Rising's unique gaming platform and games have attracted over 7 million players. In March of 2021, the company closed a seed round led by Adit Ventures.

Said Lingamfelter, "Joining One Earth Rising at this stage of its growth was the right move for all. In the past, gamers' ability to create, play, and give was limited by gaming technology. Our games transcend the past and drive a better future at scaleby allowing gamers to drive positive social outcomes while gaming from the comfort of their couch or computer. In short, we are redefining the way people play and co-exist. I am tremendously proud of the company and cannot wait to help grow it as we continue to introduce the experiences our games invite to the world."

During his long and distinguished career, Lingamfelter has held a series of founding and executive leadership roles. Most recently, Lingamfelter founded White Label Capital, a financial advisory firm that works with investors and entrepreneurs to professionalize the financial operations of their high-growth companies. Earlier, Lingamfelter co-founded Fulton Walters and served in a variety of key leadership roles at Interplay Ventures, Rose Tech Ventures and comiXology, a venture he helped scale to its acquisition. The comiXology business model transformed digital ownership for content similarly to the way in which One Earth Rising is redefining the concept of ownership in gaming.

In addition his role at One Earth Rising, Lingamfelter has also served on the boards of comiXology (Acq: Amazon), Por ti Familia, Pond 5 (Acq: Shutterstock), Socialbomb (Acq: Refinery29) and CustomVine and is currently a mentor at the Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship and on the Fordham Angel Investment committee.

About One Earth Rising

Great Games, Great People. One Earth Rising™ is the creator of the "Purposeverse™", the world's leading purpose-driven Web 3 gaming and entertainment technology platform. The Purposeverse changes the way games are played by transforming great game experiences into meaningful social outcomes —allowing millions of gamers to participate in social impact campaigns wherever they play. As a force for good, One Earth Rising is pending B-Corp status and is committed to producing profit while meeting the highest environmental, social and cultural standards. Headquartered in New York City, One Earth Rising is backed by Adit Ventures and other top institutional and individual investors. www.onearthrising.com

