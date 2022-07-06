Governor appoints Texas executives to Board of state's private economic development corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Greg Abbott today announced the appointments of nine top Texas executives to the Board of Directors of the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), based in Austin.

TxEDC is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. Its role is to market Texas domestically and globally as the best state for business.

"I'd like to welcome the incoming Board of Directors of the Texas Economic Development Corporation and thank them for their leadership," Abbott said. "Their efforts will be instrumental in amplifying the success of TxEDC in promoting Texas as a premier business destination, both domestically and internationally. As the Lone Star State remains a global beacon of economic vitality and job creation, I look forward to working with the new Board of Directors to help fuel continued economic expansion for our great state."

Abbott appointed Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental in Houston, to serve as Chairwoman of the Board. Hollub previously served as the Board's Vice Chairwoman together with outgoing Chairman Drayton McLane.

"Texas is known as the energy capital of the world because it's a great place to do business, with economic growth and opportunity that foster innovation and benefit our communities," Hollub said. "I am honored be named Chairwoman of the Texas Economic Development Corporation's Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the TxEDC Board and team as well as and our private sector and regional economic development partners to share Texas' story and help expand our leadership position as the premier state in the nation to do business."

Abbott appointed the following CEOs and executives to the Board:

Arun Agarwal of Dallas, CEO of Nextt

Adrian Cannady of Temple, President and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation

S. David Deanda Jr. of Mission, President and Director of Lone Star National Bank

Katie Farmer of Fort Worth, President and CEO at BNSF Railway

L. Frederick "Rick" Francis of El Paso, Executive Chairman for WestStar

Mauricio Gutierrez of Houston, President and CEO of NRG Energy, Inc.

George "Trey" Henderson, III of Lufkin, Manager and Owner of Henderson Community Ltd.

Peter J. Holt of San Antonio, CEO and General Manager of HOLT CAT

Eduardo Margain of Austin, CEO and Founder of Pixiu Investments and Co-Founder of Austin FC

"The TxEDC team and I are excited about working with this new Board. We're grateful that these exceptional Texans are willing to commit their time and energy to an enterprise that benefits Texas and its citizens through economic development and job creation," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of TxEDC. "Even though the Lone Star State has enjoyed a strong track record of economic success for more than a decade, TxEDC and its Board will be looking for new, cutting-edge ways to promote Texas as the premier location for business."

The Board serves at the pleasure of the Governor.

TxEDC's Board of Directors has oversight of TxEDC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the state of Texas. The public-private partnership of TxEDC and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, markets Texas as a premier business destination to let corporate decision- makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit www.GoBigInTexas.com.

