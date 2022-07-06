Ervin Cohen & Jessup Adds Veteran Patent Litigator Kelly Cunningham

Cunningham has been called on by Congress for his expertise

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patent, trademark and copyright infringement litigation veteran Kelly Cunningham has joined the Intellectual Property and Technology Department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP , the firm announced today.

Cunningham, who most recently practiced at the premier Los Angeles intellectual property (IP) boutique Cislo & Thomas LLP, joins Ervin Cohen & Jessup as a Partner. With more than 25 years of experience advising clients in patent, copyright and trademark matters, including disputes and appeals throughout the country, Cunningham adds great depth to the firm's IP capabilities.

Versed in all aspects of IP strategies, procurement, analysis, protection, and enforcement of his clients' intellectual property rights, Cunningham also routinely advises clients in patent, copyright and trademark strategies and with the prosecution of infringers.

"I specialize in trademarks, copyrights, and patents, and that's it," said Cunningham. "I maximize the value of these properties for my clients anywhere in the world, and I defend them in disputes and appeals in courts all throughout the country."

Cunningham comes highly regarded by courts and opposing counsel alike for his creative solutions for resolving disputes in his clients' favor. Jeffrey R. Glassman , a partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup and chairman of its Intellectual Property and Technology Department practice, said Cunningham has long had a reputation as being creative in the ways he litigates cases as well as in the ways finds avenues for settling them, "along with the resume to prove it."

"A good settlement is often the best outcome when it comes to putting a client's mind at ease, but whether it's in the courtroom or at the negotiation table, Kelly has a long list of cases to prove that he fights tooth-and-nail to get his clients the results they want, on the terms they want," said Glassman.

Cunningham serves individuals and business clients across countless industries, including high tech, medical, alternative energy, air purification, aviation, manufacturing, consumer electronics, music and entertainment. He works closely with businesses of all sizes, from small tech start-ups to multinational corporations.

A graduate of UCLA School of Law, Cunningham obtained his bachelor's degree in material science, an interdisciplinary field concerned with the understanding and application of the properties of matter.

As an intellectual property legal expert and a scientist, he was called upon to work with members of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Law, helping to draft portions of the America Invents Act of 2011.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

