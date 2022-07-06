Arcanna.ai Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AI-Assisted Cybersecurity platform augments security analysts

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcanna.ai today announced the availability of its AI-Assisted Cybersecurity platform in AWS Marketplace a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build and run their businesses.

Cybersecurity teams at enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) can easily deploy the Arcanna.ai platform in AWS Marketplace to scale capacity and increase efficiency in security operations. Arcanna.ai is offering Business and Premium editions of the product both including a free 30-day trial, with full access to all the features of the platform for new users who subscribe via AWS Marketplace.

Arcanna.ai is a platform that delivers decision intelligence leveraging a unique method for encoding knowledge from the existing process across the entire SOC team into neural nets and then using the resulting custom AI models to predict future SOC analyst decisions.

Petrica Ruta, CEO, Arcanna.ai, said: "By leveraging a unique toolkit (Natural Language Processing (NLP), deep learning, and a continuous human feedback loop) SOC analysts and AI are now making the decision together: AI provides the recommendation and explainability while SOC analysts have the possibility to validate or invalidate the AI predictions. In time, AI models learn and adapt for augmenting SOC analysts decisions by using historical collective decisions.

About Arcanna.AI

Arcanna.ai is an AI-Assisted Cybersecurity platform designed to augment SOC capacity in dealing with incoming threats. With Arcanna.ai analysts are faster and more consistent in decision making while the risk of misreading, suppressed, or unchecked alerts is massively reduced. Follow Arcanna.ai on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit Arcanna.ai. and check out our blog for industry news and insights.

