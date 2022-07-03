SUPPORTING LOCAL VETERANS THIS JULY 4th, CALVERT CITY'S CC METALS & ALLOYS GIVES BACK ON A DAY FOR PATRIOTISM & CELEBRATION

CCMA Leaders Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "July 4th is about celebrating and giving back. What better way to commemorate Independence Day than to provide support to local veterans in our community who risked their lives for our country?"

CALVERT CITY, Ky., July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced a donation to the Kentucky Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1084 and sponsored a dinner for local veterans in celebration of Independence Day Weekend.

Chris Cobb (left) and Brooke Adams (right) of CCMA present a donation to Randall Jett (center) in support of the Kentucky Lake VFW Post 1084. (PRNewswire)

On Friday, July 1, CCMA Plant Manager, Chris Cobb, presented a $2,500 donation to the Kentucky Lake VFW Post 1084. Nearly 100 local veterans were in attendance for the dinner sponsored by CCMA on Friday hosted at the VFW Post 1084 in Benton, KY.

"July 4th is about celebrating and giving back. What better way to commemorate Independence Day than to provide support to local veterans in our community who risked their lives for our country?" said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA in a joint statement. "We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our local veterans, and it is our honor to provide them with financial support and well-deserved recognition."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of CCMA supporting the local community. This past December, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families. That same month, CCMA provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky. In April, CCMA donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities. And last month, the company presented a donation to the St. Mary School System's baseball program in Paducah.

