Wheels Up Announces Inducement Grant Under New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2022, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) made a grant to Todd Smith of 2,051,282 restricted stock units in respect of the company's Class A common stock ("RSUs"). The grant of RSUs was offered as a material inducement to Mr. Smith's hiring as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Smith, whose hiring was announced on June 23, 2022, joined the company on June 30, 2022.

The RSUs were granted by the Compensation Committee of the company's Board of Directors, outside the terms of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, pursuant to the Wheels Up Experience Inc. 2022 Inducement Grant Plan, which was newly adopted by the company's Board of Directors. The RSUs were granted in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards. The company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.

The RSUs shall generally vest and become exercisable in equal installments on each of December 30, 2022, 2023 and 2024, subject to Mr. Smith's continued employment with the company or its affiliates.

