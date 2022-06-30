Lockerbie and Co.'s CEO, Stephanie Lokker, Named to ROI-NJ's INFLUENCERS: DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

This is the second 'Top Business' listing Lokker has been named to this year.

PASSAIC, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Lokker, CEO of Lockerbie and Co., a strategy and management consulting firm composed of former Big Four and Big Three (MBB) advisory leaders who provide transformational advising and solutions inclusive of people, processes, data and technology, was named to ROI-NJ's Influencers: Diversity & Inclusion 2022 list for her leadership in building Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs.

At Lockerbie, we're all about ensuring sustainability of our solutions...

"I would like to thank the editorial board at ROI-NJ for this distinguished recognition," said Stephanie Lokker, CEO of Lockerbie and Co. "At Lockerbie, we're all about ensuring sustainability of our solutions. We have unparalleled global expertise in end-to-end procurement which gives us an advantage in understanding how to build the right supplier diversity program for your business to attract the right diverse suppliers that will help fulfill your needs and decrease your bottom line."

In the same issue, ROI-NJ published Lokker's latest op-ed: Stephanie Lokker: Supplier diversity — Key is in implementation, integration .

Lockerbie's team specializes in developing strategy then driving implementation. They are a proven powerhouse for corporations interested in delivering successful supplier diversity, procurement, change management, PMO/project management, and post-merger integration services.

Lokker is the CEO and founder of Lockerbie and Co. She earned a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ, and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. She champions bringing greater diversity and upward mobility for professionals who identify as disABLEd, women, and people from disadvantaged communities in Corporate America. She serves on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce . In 2022, she was named to ROI-NJ's Influencers Lists: Top Businesswoman, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Lockerbie is entering its fourth year in business since it opened its doors in 2019, after its Managing Partner left positions at a Big 4 and Big 3 management consultancy firms to better equip organizations to fulfill their missions and advocate for good. Their clients are Fortune 1000 and Private Equity clients. They are headquartered in a HUBZone and have fifteen federal and state supplier diversity-owned certifications.

