Appliance Brand Cyetus Launches Cyetus Mini Espresso, An Innovative 4-in-1 Coffee Machine With A Compact, Cactus-Inspired Design

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyetus , an innovative small kitchen appliance brand today announced the launch of Cyetus Mini Espresso, the brand's latest flagship coffee machine. Featuring a sleek, cactus-inspired design, the Mini Espresso brews quality beverages out of coffee grounds or capsules, as well as tea, in less than a minute, delivering a convenient and wholesome brewing experience to modern consumers.

"In designing the Cyetus Mini Espresso, we looked to match what the modern consumers are asking for: quality and speed," said Ralph Chen, VP & Head of Brand at Cyetus. You want a fresh, hot brew, but not at the cost of taste and a long wait. The Mini Espresso takes care of that, and also allows consumers to conveniently switch between coffee and tea."

4-in-1 Functionalities Fitted Into A Compact Design

Compatibility with Nespresso and Dolce Gusto® coffee capsules as well as ground coffee aside, the Cyetus Mini Espresso is also able to extract tea, bringing further beverage choices to the table.



A sleek, compact design means it easily fits in any kitchen tops, office space, or even as a carry-on during one's travels.

Cafe-Standard, Consistently

Cyetus Mini Espresso is designed to bring about the best coffee experience on a consistent basis.

A silent 19-bar pump allows for rich, fragrant crema in the cup of espresso, while a unique 1.8m spiral water heating technology ensures extraction is done at a consistent temperature of 201 °F.

All of the above is achieved at 65 decibels, which is equivalent to the noise level from a normal conversation. This is so one can ease into the day with quiet and calm.

A Perfect Cup, Served In Under A Minute

Cyetus' unique heating technology allows for efficient extraction of coffee, all within one minute. It takes only three seconds to heat up, making it the perfect machine for time-poor coffee lovers who are always on the go.

Simple, Fuss-Free Beverage Making

Daily use is as simple as placing the capsule, coffee ground, or tea into the pod and selecting from three different serving sizes (1.5 oz/ 3 oz/ 5.4 oz).

An auto-shut-off feature kicks in after 75 seconds, saving energy and also adding to one's peace of mind. The Cyetus Mini Espresso can be linked to an external water compartment, reducing the need for frequent refills.

To learn more about the Cyetus Mini Espresso, and the company's full line-up of premier kitchen appliances, please visit www.cyetus.com .

The Cyetus Mini Espresso is now available for purchase via cyetus.com and on Amazon for an MSRP of $199.

About Cyetus

Newly founded in 2021, Cyetus is built with a mission to empower everyday consumers via carefully thought out quality products. The original inspiration for Cyetus was derived from a constellation in Greek mythology. The brand is made up of a group of passionate product designers who share a common love for Star Wars, and good coffee, among other interests.

To learn more about Cyetus, visit www.cyetus.com

